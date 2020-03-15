Republic, Democracy and the Democratic Elections Have Failed in Afghanistan

; Any Continuum to this effort will be the Repeat of this Failed Experiment

After six months of electoral chaos over its results, two front-running candidates swore in as Afghan presidents in separate oath ceremonies. Both have named their victories as “the victories of the Republic and Democracy”.

We have always reminded the Muslim and Mujahid people of Afghanistan about the unwanted and negative outcomes that are expected from the democratic and American led processes. For example, in our press release titled as “Democratic Elections Lead Afghanistan toward a Gravely Political Impasse” that was published on 28th September 2019, we had stated that “The Presidential election in Afghanistan acts like the burning coal that within itself hold the flames for deep political crisis which will soon be felt by the people of Afghanistan after it starts burning their bones and bodies in the same manner as they did in the post 2009, 2014 and 2018 elections.”

After the precautions and the advice of a sincere and awakened group of Muslims were ignored, the people of Afghanistan now witness two individuals swearing in as their presidents. While both of them swore by the Holy Quran, instead of their commitment to its implementation, guarding its dignity and grace, both are obedient to the Americans and are committed to implement democracy and their un-Islamic constitution. It’s quite apparent from their declared commitment to implement the American peace process in Afghanistan. Since Afghanistan is currently lacking a true political leader, everything ends to aid the American interests.

However, what is more interesting to note, though, is the fact that after Communism, it’s republic, democracy with all its imposed values along with their democratic elections that have failed and are ridiculed in Afghanistan. It’s due to the fact that all of their values contradict the very beliefs that are dear to the people of Afghanistan, because of which such values will never be able to lay roots in the Afghan society. Thus, they resort to military force and gimmicky tricks to temporarily implement their values upon this great people, no matter how fragile they can be. The outcomes of which can only be a shuttering political situation and chaos.

Therefore, receiving support from the American invaders, the sold-out politicians have hijacked the very Muslims of Afghanistan, who have suffered from every sort of tyranny in the recent past from every invader known in recent history, and waste their emotions, energy and blood for an unjust cause.

The people of Afghanistan must know that evil awaits each and every followership on the steps that leads to the implementation of the American decisions, political agenda and their puppet political figures. The only good they hope to receive in this life and afterwards, lies only in reviving of the Islamic system, thoughts and values through the re-establishment second Khilafah Rashidah (Righteous Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Wednesday, 16th Rajab 1441 AH

11/03/2020 CE

Ref.: Afg. 1441 / 09