Rejection of the Deal of the Century is Done by Mobilising the Armies and Rejecting the International Reference

The Tunisian presidency issued on Monday evening, 10 February 2020, a clarification statement regarding the dismissal of its ambassador in the United Nations, Al-Munsif Al-Ba’ati, against the backdrop of a draft resolution that was scheduled to be presented to the Security Council meeting on Tuesday, 11 February, regarding the “Trump deal”, affirming that “Tunisia did not acquiesce, neither to bargaining, nor to pressure, because when it triumphs for the right, it only considers the legitimate right.” Denying what was widespread at home and abroad about American pressure exerted on Tunisia to amend the project and dismiss the delegate, adding in this context that the equitable delegate Al-Ba’ati did not coordinate with the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which necessitated his exemption from his duties.

The presidency also clarified that “whoever initiated the Security Council draft resolution, and whoever was instructed in secret from Tunisia” … “Knew in advance that he would clash with the right of objection from more than one country, and that his goal … was to offend Tunisia, and its president in particular”.

Whoever examines the proposed project document finds that it establishes the resolutions of the Security Council that handed over 80% of Palestine to the Jewish entity, and left the meagre Oslo authority to negotiate what remains of the dismembered land, that the two-state solution on the basis of the pre-1967 borders became a revolutionary position, while previously considered a great betrayal.

The Tunisian presidency, which considers normalization and the “Deal of the Century” a great betrayal, should have rejected the proposed project in totality, as it recognizes the Jewish entity and calls for achieving a comprehensive peace with them on the basis of the United Nations resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution, rather than provoking partial disputes over the delegate’s peace plan with the occupying entity.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Tunisia emphasize on the following constants to our people in Tunisia:

1- The issue of Palestine is an Islamic issue, and its only reference point is Islam.

2- Palestine is an Islamic land, and it is not permissible to abandon an inch of it, for neglecting any part of it is a betrayal of Allah, His Messenger and the believers.

3- The rejection of the Deal of the Century should be a serious, authentic and fundamental rejection, by rejecting the two-state solution and rejecting the international references and their implications.

4- The liberation of Palestine is not done with slogans, but with Jihad and preparing the necessary means for it. Allah (swt) has promised the Muslims to fight the aggressive Jewish entity and defeat them with Islam and Muslims, and this will be through the army of the Khilafah State (Caliphate) on the method of the Prophet by the will of Allah.

Hizb ut Tahrir invokes the eagerness of the sincere Muslims to take firm positions that Allah and His Messenger love in the face of the rulers in the Muslim lands who are counteracting Jihad, the peak of Islam, for the Ummah awaits the moment when a leader like Salahuddin declares general mobilization to liberate Palestine and the captive Masjid Al-Aqsa وَلَيَنصُرَنَّ اللَّهُ مَن يَنصُرُهُ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَقَوِيٌّ عَزِيزٌ “And Allah will most certainly succour him who suc­cours His cause: for, verily, Allah is most powerful, almighty” [Al-Hajj: 40]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Wednesday, 18th Jumada II 1441 AH

12/02/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1441 / 24