Rejecting Trump’s Deal is not by Bowing down, Forsaking, and Begging of the Colonial Powers

On Tuesday 11/2/2020, President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas delivered a speech before the Security Council regarding the Trump deal, we hoped that he remained silent instead of his detestable speech, and what he demonstrated of bowing down, humiliation and begging of colonial powers that founded the Jewish entity and legitimized its occupation of Palestine, which he described as the highest legitimacy in the world as if they have the right of the command and the prohibition in this universe!

In his speech, Abbas insisted on adhering to the disgraceful negotiations approach that dragged misfortunes and calamities upon Palestine and its people, and he even insisted on describing every act of resistance as violence and terrorism, boasting of 83 security protocols that the Authority had signed with 83 countries to fight Islam under the name of fighting terrorism! The first of these countries is the enemy of Muslims and the people of Palestine, America! He expressed his readiness to provide new security services extending to 183 countries.

In his speech, Abbas was disconnected from the people of Palestine and their aspirations, but rather he did not take into account their feelings, as he boasted a document of 300 Jewish officers (who killed the people of Palestine) who rejected Trump’s deal and considered them fighting for the truth! And he asked mercy for Rabin but not for the martyrs of Palestine. Abbas considered that the hope lies with the Security Council and international institutions (which did not apply even one of the 87 resolutions according to his statements), while the people of Palestine aspire to have a divine leader like Salahudin to liberate Al-Aqsa and uproot the Jewish entity. Abbas in his speech was singing outside the swarm of the people of Palestine, even if he alleges to represent them.

In a strange paradox, Abbas raised a map of Palestine from 1917 until today, wondering who gave them this right to tear Palestine, forgetting the criminal agreement signed by the UN organization, which provided 78% of Palestine to the Jews, forgetting Oslo and its sisters that Abbas affirmed his adherence to and all its clauses, despite the crimes of the Jewish entity! He described this disastrous agreement as the sweetest and most beautiful transitional agreement!!

Abbas rejects the Trump deal because it destroys the two-state solution, while the people of Palestine reject it because all of Palestine belongs to the Muslims and it does belong not to Trump or the Security Council, it is an Islamic land according to the rule of Allah and His Messenger. Abbas clings to peace with the occupiers while the people of Palestine aspire to the mobilization of the Ummah’s armies to uproot the Jewish entity. Abbas’s strategic choice is peace with the usurping entity, while the choice of the people of Palestine is the return of Palestine to the Muslims, so that Al Quds (Jerusalem) will be their home and the capital of their next Khilafah (caliphate).

The solution to the question of Palestine is not by calling for an international conference in which all colonial countries and criminals will gather against the Palestine issue to eliminate it for the benefit of the Jewish entity, and it will not be begging them; since Kufr and colonialism are one (in belief). America, Europe and the Jewish entity are one alliance against Muslims. Nor the solution is to adhere to the Arab initiative for normalization, but it is rather by returning the issue to its Islamic depth, and call the Ummah’s armies to mobilize their legions and make the Jewish entity history. All other colonial solutions, decisions, initiatives, and international conferences are no different from the Trump deal except in appearance and form.

Let the liquidation and surrendering projects that Abbas called a “peace” opportunity go to hell. The people of Palestine will not lose hope of its liberation and Muslims will enter Al-Aqsa Mosque as Fatiheen (conquerors), as Al Farouk Omar did the first time, and that is a true promise.

وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ قَرِيبًا

“Then they will nod their heads toward you and say, “When is that?” Say, “Perhaps it will be soon” [Al-Isra’: 51]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Wednesday, 18th Jumada II 1441

12/02/2020 CE

No: BN/S 1441 / 07