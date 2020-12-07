Regimes of Bangladesh and Turkey Collaborate in Spreading the Poison of Secularism

Although the Secular Regimes of Bangladesh and Turkey Failed to take any Joint Initiative to Protect the Honor of the Prophet ﷺ, they could Collaborate in Spreading the Poison of Secularism

Turkey and Bangladesh share a lot in common in terms of historical relations, values and culture, officials representing the two countries said Wednesday. Both the parties decided to symbolize the importance of both Sheikh Mujib for Bangladesh and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk for Turkey. They have decided to set up sculptures of both leaders. Bangladeshi minister added. “So we will have sculptures of our leaders as part of our heritage, our common history, respect, solidarity and friendship between our countries. We will hopefully soon set up these sculptures in both our capitals.”

Comment:

When secularism is in crisis, and even the people of the Western countries are questioning its usefulness through violent protests, the Muslim countries’ secular puppet regimes are undertaking various disguised projects to impose secular ideas upon the Muslims. Hasina and Erdogan regimes’ recent joint initiative to erect the sculpture of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (May Allah curse him) in Dhaka and Sheikh Mujib in Turkey in the name of shared history, respect, and solidarity is part of this malicious scheme. The purpose of the initiative is to sanctify the secular leaders and secularism and inject the seed of ‘shirk’ to pollute the spiritual environment of the Muslim countries. Although these secular regimes failed to take a single or joint initiative to protect the honor of the Prophet Mohammad ﷺ, they could take the collaborative initiative to spread the corrupt idea of secularism and ‘shirk’. This contradictory action has exposed the real face of the secular regimes of the Muslim world. They are using the mask of Islam to achieve their political gains. But the evil aspects of secularism are now overexposed as it leads to nothing but mass corruption, racism and looting of the Ummah’s wealth, and gives us misery, and unjust rule. With the rise of the demand for re-establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), secularism in both and Turkey is in crisis. These two secular regimes find no other critical issue to cooperate each other but building sculptures with the view to conceal their systemic failure and divert people’s attention from the misery and sufferings that secular-capitalist ruling has brought upon us.

Muhammad Shiraz

Member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh