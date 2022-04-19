Refutation of the Capitalist Western Thought as an Ideology, Civilization and Culture

(Translated from Arabic)
Issued by Hizb ut Tahrir
Safar 1443 AH – September 2021 CE
|Preface
An Introduction to Western Capitalist Thought
Emergence of Western Thought
Essence of the Western Thought
Refutation of the Western Method of Thinking
Reason and Rationalism
Science and Scientific Method
About the Concept of Truth
Refuting the Creed of the Western Civilization
The Corruption of Secularism as a Creed
The Corruption of Secularism as an Intellectual Basis
The Corruption of Secularism as an Intellectual Leadership
Refuting the Western Method
in Spreading its Ideology
The Method of Capitalists in Spreading their ideology
Historical Background of Western Colonialism
Intellectual Background of Western Colonialism
Refuting the Colonialist Method of the West
Refuting the Western Capitalist System
Refuting the Capitalist Economic System
1- Materialistic Economy
2- Freedom of Ownership (Private Property)
3- The Concept of Production
4- The Economic Problem
Refuting the Democratic Ruling System
Refuting the Western Social System
1- The View Towards Man and Woman
2- Sexual Relations
Refuting the Important Concepts
of the Western Civilization
Refuting the Thought of Individualism
Refuting the Thought of Freedom
Summary and Conclusion
Excerpt
The conflict between Islam and the West, whether in the present or in the future, whether it is engaged in by individuals or states, whether it manifested as material actions or not, in its essence and reality, is an intellectual conflict. It is an intellectual conflict between thoughts and concepts emanating from ideologies, civilizations and cultures that are not only disparate, but are contradictory. As it prepares to resume its leading civilizational role, it has become obligatory upon the Islamic Ummah to deeply perceive the nature of Western thought which it is struggling against. The Ummah must consciously understand its rules, foundations, values and methods. It has to be armed with a deep, enlightened thought to wrestle with Western thought, exposing its weakness and invalidity.
In this book, Refutation of the Capitalist Western Thought, we review the reality of the Western civilization and its culture, as well as the reality of capitalist ideology in terms of doctrine and system. We clarify the origin of Western thinking and its results in terms of knowledge, methods, thoughts and concepts. We draw attention to the invalidity and corruption of this ideology in its entirety, with rational evidence. We draw the straight line next to the crooked line to clarify, for every sane person, the truth from the misguidance and the light from the darkness.