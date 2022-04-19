Refutation of the Capitalist Western Thought as an Ideology, Civilization and Culture

(Translated from Arabic)

Issued by Hizb ut Tahrir

Safar 1443 AH – September 2021 CE

Excerpt

The conflict between Islam and the West, whether in the present or in the future, whether it is engaged in by individuals or states, whether it manifested as material actions or not, in its essence and reality, is an intellectual conflict. It is an intellectual conflict between thoughts and concepts emanating from ideologies, civilizations and cultures that are not only disparate, but are contradictory. As it prepares to resume its leading civilizational role, it has become obligatory upon the Islamic Ummah to deeply perceive the nature of Western thought which it is struggling against. The Ummah must consciously understand its rules, foundations, values and methods. It has to be armed with a deep, enlightened thought to wrestle with Western thought, exposing its weakness and invalidity.

In this book, Refutation of the Capitalist Western Thought, we review the reality of the Western civilization and its culture, as well as the reality of capitalist ideology in terms of doctrine and system. We clarify the origin of Western thinking and its results in terms of knowledge, methods, thoughts and concepts. We draw attention to the invalidity and corruption of this ideology in its entirety, with rational evidence. We draw the straight line next to the crooked line to clarify, for every sane person, the truth from the misguidance and the light from the darkness.