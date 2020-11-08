RE: Mukhtar Al-Khalafawi

Even if Macron Stayed Silent… His Rusted Trumpets Will Continue Delirium

While the Ummah of Islam moved in all parts of the world and went out and called and shouted loudly, “Except the Messenger of Allah” as a reaction of people’s betrayal by their rulers and disappointment by their armies, coinciding with this praiseworthy popular uprising, some resentful souls come out to us through some media dens that are crammed into the Ummah, come out with a secular, arrogant, haughty discourse covered with the guise of rationality, political awareness, and correct understanding of the course of events, which is, in fact, far away from what it attributes to itself.

We go back to Mukh Al-Hadrah and its owner, Mukhtar Al-Khalafawi, who mentioned Hizb ut Tahrir on the ElMatinale radio program on Shems FM Radio on 28 October 2020, he mentioned and its statement issued on 23 October 2020 entitled “President Qais Saeed Sides with our Enemies and Fails to Support our Prophet”.

We will not talk about this journalist’s prejudice against Hizb ut Tahrir and falsely accusing it of ‘whitewashing terrorism’ simply because we are the first to advocate and still call for exposing the truth about terrorism in Tunisia.

We will not talk about his false claim that Hizb ut Tahrir is a “parasite of the republic”. Because simply, our existence is the natural existence that stems from the Aqeedah of the Ummah, and the republican democratic system that he talks about is the parasitic system implanted in the back of the Ummah and preventing its rise.

We will not talk about this or that or many of the fallacies of this liar, such as his saying “the nice young man”. We will not talk about all these slanders for nothing except because the hatred of this troubled trumpet has become known to everyone who represents the revolutionary soul, for everyone who works to revive and rationalize this movement, especially if this political movement merges with those who represent the true political project of the Ummah and look forward to consolidating the system of Islam.

We will talk to you, O Al-Khalafawi, and we are certain that you know what we will say. We will talk to you only because you said that you “think of something called the mind”, and so we will talk to your mind about the fetish of freedom of expression in France and about its inherited illusion that it (your mind) may be freed from the shackles of empty dependency.

This debate can be useful if it is about the truth of the concept of freedom, its limits, and justifications that restrict it. But in what we live in today, the debate becomes futile, if not trite.

In France, you can mock Islam or the Messenger of Allah ﷺ or all the Islamic sanctities, you can do this simply under the banner of freedom of expression, but when you mock the Holocaust and Semitism, then here you will be followed for the accusation of ridicule.

Also, intellectual Muslim immigrants and those with professional competencies are welcome to revive what remains of their capitalist system, but if they adhere to their identity and way of life, then here it becomes a kind of colonization of the land, as Macron claimed.

Also, can you answer why Bernard Lewis, a professor at Princeton University, was fined in 1995 for denying that the Armenians had been subjected to genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the twentieth century CE???

Not forgetting the law criminalizing racially provocative and gender-provocative expression and the law banning the niqab…

This is the reality of freedom of expression in France and in all countries of the West, and there are many examples that make the idol of freedom fall apart only by mentioning it.

O Al-Khalafawi, name things by their names, and be on the Ummah’s side and its creed, as it is not possible to talk about freedom of expression in light of an open crusade, and know that what you claim in terms of lies and falsification of facts on Hizb ut Tahrir will not be of any benefit in a time in which the movement of the Ummah moved towards choosing Islam as a political system to organize the affairs of its life.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Monday, 16th Rabii’ I 1442 AH

02/11/2020 CE

Issue No.: 1442 / 12