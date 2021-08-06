Raqqa Reveals American Intentions Towards the Children of Ash-Sham

In 2017, the Syrian city of Raqqa was subjected to fierce attacks by the international coalition led by America at the time to eliminate ISIS, which had taken the city as its capital. More than 150 daily raids launched by the coalition forces at the height of the battles, which led to the destruction of the infrastructure and the displacement of the population, leaving the city empty.

Today, after the liberation of the city from ISIS – according to America’s claim – and the exit of the coalition forces in which America mobilized more than fifty countries, to delude the world of the strength of ISIS, and the disintegration of the coalition, has Raqqa returned truly free and has America given it the promised bliss? Or was the existence of ISIS not the actual nightmare that Raqqa experienced?

In a Save the Children report, children and families continue to live in destroyed homes with very limited access to clean water, electricity and education. (Al Jazeera English, 27/7/2021)

The ISIS scarecrow, which America used as a pretext to plow Ash-Sham to the ground, exterminate its people and destroy crops and animals, this scarecrow is no longer fit for use, and this lie is no longer deceiving anyone.

The children of Raqqa who are deprived of the taste of life in the ruins of the destroyed city, their mothers who suffer from the bitterness of living and the bitterness of torment for the condition of their children, and the fathers who are burdened with the difficulty of providing for their families’ needs, these people know certainly that the nightmare that lies on their chests is not only the ISIS, but it is the criminal international system which continues to this day to support Bashar Assad with all means of life and to ensure that he maintains control over the country which it considers its backyard, in attempts to prevent the establishment of an Islamic system in which is the liberation of Syria and humanity from the yoke of capitalist colonialism.

America does not care about the suffering of the people of Raqqa but was using them as fuel to implement its agendas, and it is ready to sacrifice children and women without any regard for the slogans, organizations and reports of children’s rights, in exchange for running its interests as it wants. Today, it is deaf to their suffering because ISIS no longer exists and no longer has a role on the stage. This is how children become just a script in a scenario, a stuntman on the stage playing a complementary role that enhances the play’s progress for the director’s benefit, and it doesn’t matter after that about the actor’s death or life!

In fact, this suffering is the ember that exposes the falseness of Capitalism, ignites the people’s restlessness against this system, and nourishes the people’s yearning for the system of mercy and justice that America is trying to abort all attempts to produce it.

However, the speech of Allah has already proceeded:

﴿وَلَقَدْ كَتَبْنَا فِي الزَّبُورِ مِن بَعْدِ الذِّكْرِ أَنَّ الْأَرْضَ يَرِثُهَا عِبَادِيَ الصَّالِحُونَ * إِنَّ فِي هَٰذَا لَبَلَاغاً لِّقَوْمٍ عَابِدِينَ * وَمَا أَرْسَلْنَاكَ إِلَّا رَحْمَةً لِّلْعَالَمِينَ﴾

“And We have already written in the book [of Psalms] after the [previous] mention that the land [of Paradise] is inherited by My righteous servants. * Indeed, in this [Qur’an] is notification for a worshipping people. * And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds.”

[Al-Anbiya: 105-107].

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

23 Dhul Hijjah 1442 – Monday, 2nd August 2021

No: 1442 AH / 047

(Translated)