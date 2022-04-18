Ramadhan Taqwa

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمْ الصِّيَامُ كَمَا كُتِبَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِكُمْ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ)

“O you who believe, fasting was written upon you, as it was written upon those before you, in order that you may gain taqwa”

Alhamdulillah, we are today witnessing a great display of unity, as Muslims all over the world are fasting together. It is an awesome sight. Awe inspiring as Muslims are reminded of their common destiny – to worship Allah in this life before being returned to him in the next. But, it is also awesome and shocking for the secular colonialists to see, as they fear the day that Muslims will unite to prevent their oppressive colonial domination of our lands.

From dawn until dusk the Muslims from all lands and all madhabs are abstaining from the halal to seek Allah’s pleasure, in response to the verse: “O you who believe, fasting was written upon you, as it was written upon those before you.”

However, it is the end of this verse that the colonialists fear the most, where Allah mentions the wisdom (hikmah) behind asking us to fast:

(لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ)

“in order that you may gain taqwa.”

It is this taqwa that strikes fear into the hearts of oppressors, as it was defined by some of the Sahaba (ra) as:

الخوف من الجليل والعمل بالتنزيل والاستعداد ليوم الرحيل

“The fear of Al-Jaleel (Allah), acting upon the tanzeel (revelation) and preparing for the journey (into the next life).”

This great month is an open door for success in this life and in the next. It is a cause of hope for Muslims all over the world, but a cause of despair for oppressors all over the world. Due the fear that Muslims will unify against their oppression, the secular colonialists plot and plan to confuse and distort the image and understanding of Islam among Muslims. On the one hand they describe holding onto basic Islamic values as being extremist, hoping that Muslims will reject them, while on the other hand they promote false interpretations of Islamic texts to justify turning to secular values instead of Islam.

They tried to make Muslims think that following the Islamic Shariah is too difficult and only for the most pious. If in this verse “in order that you may gain taqwa” came as a cause (sabab) for fasting, then it would only be for the pious to fast, and everyone else would be excused. However, it is not like that, as every Muslim is required to fast, except those with legitimate excuse, such as the sick and the traveler, but they must then make up the missed fasts later on. Allah (swt) says:

(وَمَنْ كَانَ مَرِيضاً أَوْ عَلَى سَفَرٍ فَعِدَّةٌ مِنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ)

“So whoever of you was ill or traveling should make it up on other days.”

And the Messenger of Allah (saw) said, ‏

مَنْ أَفْطَرَ يَوْمًا مِنْ رَمَضَانَ مِنْ غَيْرِ رُخْصَةٍ وَلاَ مَرَضٍ لَمْ يَقْضِ عَنْهُ صَوْمُ الدَّهْرِ كُلِّهِ وَإِنْ صَامَهُ» ‏

“Whoever breaks the fast of Ramadan without having a legitimate excuse or being ill, he can not make up for that day, even if he undertakes a perpetual fast.”

They tried to make Muslims make benefits as criteria for actions, just as the secularists do. If this verse “in order that you may gain taqwa” came as a legal reason (illah) for fasting, then any action that leads to taqwa could be done instead of fasting. However, it is not like that, as every Muslim is required to fast, regardless of whether he actually gains taqwa or not.

The Messenger of Allah (saw) warned us that ‏

«رُبَّ صَائِمٍ لَيْسَ لَهُ مِنْ صِيَامِهِ إِلاَّ الْجُوعُ. وَرُبَّ قَائِمٍ لَيْسَ لَهُ مِنْ قِيَامِهِ إِلاَّ السَّهَرُ»

“There are many who observe the fast but gain nothing but hunger and thirst.” i.e. they do not increase in taqwa, due to their continued ignoring of the rest of the shariah rules.

No, the statement in the verse “in order that you may gain taqwa” came as a wisdom (hikmah) behind fasting, as it is a result that may be gained from it. This is similar to Allah’s saying:

(وَمَا خَلَقْتُ الْجِنَّ وَالْإِنْسَ إِلَّا لِيَعْبُدُونِ)

“I only created jinn and man to worship Me.” [Adh-Dhaariyat: 56].

How many of Allah’s creation refuse to worship Him (swt)? In fact, Allah is informing us about the wisdom (hikmah) of creating man and jinn, which is that they may worship Him.

This is also similar to Allah’s saying:

(وَمَا أَرْسَلْنَاكَ إِلَّا رَحْمَةً لِلْعَالَمِينَ)

“We have only sent you as a mercy to all the worlds.” [Al-Anbiyaa: 107].

Some Muslims today do not realise that the mercy mentioned here is in fact a wisdom (hikmah) and not a legal reason (illah) for sending the Messenger (saw). They mistakenly claim that they can leave the shariah rule for a perceived benefit, which they view as a mercy. Hence, secular values and practices are today justified by this principle, despite its error and contradiction with Allah’s statement:

(وَمَا كَانَ لِمُؤْمِنٍ وَلَا مُؤْمِنَةٍ إِذَا قَضَى اللَّهُ وَرَسُولُهُ أَمْرًا أَنْ يَكُونَ لَهُمُ الْخِيَرَةُ مِنْ أَمْرِهِمْ وَمَنْ يَعْصِ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ فَقَدْ ضَلَّ ضَلَالًا مُبِينًا)

“When Allah and His Messenger have decided something it is not for any man or woman of the muminin [believers] to have a choice about it. Anyone who disobeys Allah and His Messenger is clearly misguided.” [Al-Ahzaab: 36]

In fact, Allah tells us that the consequence of adhering to the Shariah of Muhammad (saw) is that it is a mercy to humankind.

The secular colonialists tried to make Muslims understand taqwa as in individualistic personal adherence to the Shariah, restricted only to prayers and fasting. Yet, this also stands in contradiction to the clear words of Allah which command us to take all of what was given to us, not just a part.

(وَمَا آتَاكُمُ الرَّسُولُ فَخُذُوهُ وَمَا نَهَاكُمْ عَنْهُ فَانْتَهُوا وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ)

“Whatever the Messenger gives you you should accept and whatever he forbids you you should forgo. Have taqwa of Allah – Allah is severe in retribution.” [Al-Hashr: 7]

The secular colonialists have tried to confuse the Muslims about their deen many times, but alhamdulillah, Allah chose this blessed month to send down His book, filled with guidance.

(شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ الَّذِي أُنزِلَ فِيهِ الْقُرْآنُ هُدًى لِلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَاتٍ مِنْ الْهُدَى وَالْفُرْقَانِ)

“The month of Ramadan is the one in which the Qur’an was sent down as guidance for mankind, with Clear Signs containing guidance and the criterion.” [Al-Baqara: 185].

This verse tells us that the Qur’an is a guidance to mankind, containing clear proofs of its authenticity, and it is a criteria (furqan) that separates the truth from the falsehood. Thus, the shariah of Allah establishes clearly for mankind the way to determine what is right and what is wrong, how we should satisfy our desires and instincts, and organise all of our affairs in this life.

In the West the secularists are trying to divide Muslims into two groups: those who adopt secular liberal values and those who adhere to the values of Islam, who they label as extremists. They tell us that Muslim families who go to Umrah are potential extremists, while those who go on holiday to the beach are not. Muslim girls who wear the fashion dictated to them by the politicians are acceptable, while Muslim girls who wear khimar (scarves) and jilbaab (long outer dress) maybe extremists. Muslim youth who mingle freely among girls and boys are seen as OK, but Muslims who want to protect their honour through segregation are considered as extreme.

All of the above are examples of Shariah rules and as such are Islamic values that were revealed in the Qur’an and the Sunnah of Allah’s Messenger (saw). Holding onto such rules and values is worrying for the colonialists, as it means that Muslims are taking the Qur’an as a criterion in their lives. It means that taqwa has increased, as we are acting upon the revelation. It is then only a matter of time and further increasing in taqwa before Muslims will demand the full implementation of Islam in Muslim lands in the form of the Khilafah that Allah’s Messenger promised would follow this period of oppression.

He (saw) said:

«ثم تكونُ خلافةً على مِنهاجِ نُبُوَّةٍ»

“Then there will be Khilafah on the way of the Prophethood.”

In these difficult times when it is difficult to hold onto Islam, we have only to return to the Qur’an and the Sunnah of Allah’s Messenger (saw). Just as our fasting gives us strength and increases our taqwa, so too does the increased adherence to the rules and values of Islam.

(وَنُنَزِّلُ مِنَ الْقُرْآنِ مَا هُوَ شِفَاء وَرَحْمَةٌ لِّلْمُؤْمِنِينَ)

“And We reveal of the Qur’an that which is a healing and a mercy for believers.” [Al-Isra: 82]

Imam Ali (ra) is reported to have said: “Know that anyone who possesses the Holy Qur’an would not require any thing else, and whoever is deprived of it will never be free from want. By means of the Holy Qur’an heal the sickness of your hearts and strengthen yourself through it while confronting hardships.”

(قَالَ مُوسَى لِقَوْمِهِ اسْتَعِينُوا بِاللَّهِ وَاصْبِرُوا إِنَّ الْأَرْضَ لِلَّهِ يُورِثُهَا مَنْ يَشَاءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِ وَالْعَاقِبَةُ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ)

“Musa said to his people, ‘Seek help in Allah and be steadfast. The earth belongs to Allah. He bequeathes it to any of His slaves He wills. The successful outcome is for those who have taqwa.’” [Al-A’raaf: 128]

Yahya Nisbet

Media Representative of Hizb ut Tahrir in Britain