Ramadan Iftar by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan in El Obeid City

On Saturday, 22 Ramadan 1443 AH corresponding to 23/4/2022 CE, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan organized a Ramadan Iftar in its office in El-Obeid City. Notables and dignitaries, heads and members of political parties, lawyers and others were invited. In addition, a political event was held after the iftar addressed by Ustadh Ibrahim Othman Abu Khalil, the official spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan. He spoke about the current difficult political situation, elucidating that the only way out of the Ummah’s manufactured crises is to establish the system of government defined by Islam; which is the Khilafah Rashida (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and that this Khilafah (Caliphate) is an obligation on the Ummah to work to establish it, and whoever does not work to establish it is a sinner. He concluded his speech by inviting the attendees to work with Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of Prophethood.

Then Ustadh Al-Nazir Muhammad, member of Hizb ut Tahrir and the chairperson of the event, gave the audience the opportunity to comment, many participated with earnest comments, praising the party and its approach, and many of them announced their support for the party and their support for the Khilafah.

The attendance at the annual Iftar this time was selective. We mention, for example, but not limited to, some of the notables and personalities who attended the iftar and the event, they are:

1. Sheikh Qureshi Al-Sanosi

2. Dr. Ibrahim Al-Sanosi

3. Al-Amir Fath Al-Rahman, Deputy Amir of Al-Shuwaihat

4. Abdel-Baqi Muhammad Dhawena, President of the People’s Congress

5. Salah al-Din Mushaber, Political Secretary of the People’s Congress

6. Al-Tijani Abdul-Wahab, head of the Justice Party in Sudan

7. Mayor Ibrahim Farah

8. Sheikh Ismail Ibrahim, Imam of Umm Dafsu Mosque

9. Hussein Shehata, notables of the Livestock Market

10. Ustadh Ahmad Hamid, former head of the Service Affairs Bureau

11. Ahmad Mohammad Khair, former head of the Great Mosque Committee

12. Advocate Abdullah Al-Mutaredh, head of Al-Islah Al-An (Reform Now) Party

13. Sheikh Hassan Farah Abu Sarah, Imam of Tagat Al Donki Mosque

14. Advocate Omar Hassan, State of Law and Development Party

15. Advocate Muhammad Ibrahim

16. Advocate Adil Siddiq

17. Gad El-Sayed Moussa, former member of the Farmers Union

18. Abdel Moneim Babiker, a leader from the Umm Qilji region

19. Issa Musa, one of the notables of the Ajajik region

20. Ustadh Makki Saeed Hamad El-Neel, President of the National Unionist Party.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

24 Ramdan 1443 – Monday 25th April 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 33

(Translated)