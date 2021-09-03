Raise Voices for the Release of Muneeb ur Rehman from Abduction. Calling for the Unification of the Muslim World under the Khilafah (Caliphate) is a Duty, Not a Crime

Muneeb Ur Rehman, advocate of the Khilafah, was abducted in broad daylight on Friday 20 August 2021, before the Salah of Jummah, by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. Muneeb is a thirty-two-year-old dedicated father of a four-year-old daughter. He is a devoted son to his ailing mother, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, whilst having been widowed earlier this year. Muneeb is a dedicated and hardworking professional, working as a marketing associate in a renowned firm, whilst holding a Masters’ degree in Public Administration. Yet, the rulers of Pakistan had Muneeb abducted, oppressing him and his dependent family, even though the Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«اتَّقِ دَعْوَةَ الْمَظْلُومِ فَإِنَّهَا لَيْسَ بَيْنَهَا وَبَيْنَ اللَّهِ حِجَابٌ»

“Fear the Dua of the oppressed, for there is not a veil between it and Allah (swt).” [Bukhari].

In fact, Muneeb has been abducted amidst a nation-wide crack-down against those who are advocating Islamic ruling for the region, after the humiliating withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan. Muneeb’s public and well-known stance was that Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia, must be unified under the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood as a single, powerful state. Far from being a crime, Muneeb’s stance is a stance that is obliged upon all Muslims by the Deen of Islam. Yet, the rulers of Pakistan harmed Muneeb, even though Allah (swt) warned in the Hadeeth Qudsi,

«مَنْ عَادَى لِي وَلِيًّا فَقَدْ آذَنْتُهُ بِالْحَرْبِ»

“Whoever harms my Wali I declare war against him.” [Bukhari].

Whilst paying lip-service for the Madinah State, Pakistan’s rulers have adopted the brutal stance of the Quraysh of Makkah against our Deen, because they have sided with the US. Instead of securing a Khilafah during this historical opportunity, the rulers of Pakistan are demanding that the Taliban participate in the system established by the US, sharing power with its agents and puppets. Instead of demanding unification of the Muslim states of the region under the Khilafah, they are working to harden borders between Muslims, including the Durand Line, as part of the colonialist divide-and-rule policy. Resentful of our loyalty to Islam and Muslims, the rulers of Pakistan have resorted to abduction to coerce us into accepting their collaboration with America. Allah (swt) said,

[وَمَا نَقَمُوا مِنْهُمْ إِلَّا أَنْ يُؤْمِنُوا بِاللَّهِ الْعَزِيزِ الْحَمِيدِ]



“And they resented them only because they believed in Allah, the Almighty, Worthy of all praise.” [TMQ Surah Al-Barooj 85:8].

O Muslims of Pakistan and their Legal Fraternity, Human Rights Activists and Ulema in Particular!

We are indeed blessed by Allah (swt) to count young Muneeb and many others like him amongst our sons. They have raised their voices in the times of tyrants on our behalf, calling for the worship of Allah (swt) alone, fearing none but Allah (swt). However, whilst admiring the stance of those like Muneeb, let us not forget that we must support such loyal sons as much as we can, sharing in their burdens, whilst removing any burdens that befall them in their noble cause. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said,

«مَنْ نَفَّسَ عَنْ مُؤْمِنٍ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ اَلدُّنْيَا, نَفَّسَ اَللَّهُ عَنْهُ كُرْبَةً مِنْ كُرَبِ يَوْمِ اَلْقِيَامَةِ

“If anyone relieves a Muslim believer from one of the hardships of this worldly life, Allah will relieve him of one of the hardships of the Day of Resurrection.” [Muslim].

So let those who covet the Deen of Islam and respect its advocates, speak out!

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

19 Muharram 1443 – Friday, 27th August 2021

No: 05 / 1443