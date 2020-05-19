Rahmon calls again to Postpone Ramadan

The president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, once again proposed to postpone fasting for a number of professions, as well as farmers and agrarians, while appealing to fictional fatwas. The corresponding appeal was published on his official website before the start of Ramadan. “Many Islamic scholars argue that for farmers, livestock breeders and hard workers starving and thirsty are harmful for their health and they are allowed not to fast. I urge all those who work in the fields and produce wealth, in the name of their health and the health of their family members, to ensure prosperity in their homes, using this relief, to move the fast to another favorable time,” – stated Rahmon.

Moreover, Rahmon strongly condemned the fasting by field workers, called it intentional harm to their health and even suicide. “That is, we must not knowingly harm our health and commit suicide by refraining from drinking water and eating food”, – he said.

Following Rahmon’s statement, a program with the participation of representatives of the Committee on Religious Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan and the Chief Mufti of Tajikistan Saidmukarram Abdulkadirzoda broadcasted on Tajik television. During the broadcast, the mufti supported Rahmon’s position, trying to give his words legitimacy from the point of view of Islam. So, in particular, the mufti said, “If people do not work, food prices will rise or food production will stop. People should work and abstain from fasting, at another time they will be able to compensate for the time lost at another convenient time, i.e. one day of a missed fast is refunded one day…”

Comment:

It is noteworthy that Emomali Rahmon has been making such statements for several years, and each time the Ulema Council, under the leadership of Saidmukarram Abdulkadirzoda, issues a supporting fatwa.

There is hardly a person in Tajikistan who takes seriously these false and contrary to Islam statements of Rahmon and his tame mufti. After all, everyone is very surprised as a tyrant, who for two decades has been pursuing a policy of suppressing any manifestation of Islam, has the audacity to bring sacred texts as arguments, trying to play on the Islamic feelings of the people of Tajikistan. Rahmon rips off the hijabs from our women, closes thousands of Allah’s houses across the country, prohibits our children from attending mosques and Islamic lessons, what sacred texts and fatwas will he bring to these actions?

The people of Tajikistan adhere to Islam for 13 centuries; they carried their religion through the centuries, imperial colonialism and Soviet aggressive atheism, without deviating or abandoning it. So does now a miserable puppet and corrupt Rahmon hope to do what turned out to be beyond the power of entire states?

Rahmon and his lackeys from the clergy are hated by the people of Tajikistan, curses are poured for them in every house and every family, and in their next life they will be answered by Allah Almighty for their atrocities against Islam and the people.

Allah Almighty said:

إِنَّ فِي ذَلِكَ لَآيَةً لِّمَنْ خَافَ عَذَابَ الْآخِرَةِ ذَلِكَ يَوْمٌ مَّجْمُوعٌ لَّهُ النَّاسُ وَذَلِكَ يَوْمٌ مَّشْهُودٌ وَمَا نُؤَخِّرُهُ إِلَّا لِأَجَلٍ مَّعْدُودٍ

“Indeed in that is a sign for those who fear the punishment of the Hereafter. That is a Day for which the people will be collected, and that is a Day [which will be] witnessed. And We do not delay it except for a limited term.” [11:103-104]

Umar Farsi