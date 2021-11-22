Qatar Continues its Betrayal Against Muslims by Entering into a Covenant with the US!

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani signed an agreement through which Qatar will assume the role of “protecting power” for US interests in Afghanistan. Blinken stated: “Qatar will establish a U.S. interest section within its embassy in Afghanistan to provide certain consular services and monitor the condition and security of U.S. diplomatic facilities in Afghanistan.” “This year, our friendship became even closer when Qatar worked closely with the US,” he added.

Like the rulers of other Islamic lands, the Qatari rulers neither have political independence nor any commitment for Islam and Muslims. This State has always been on the sides of the enemies of Islam for years – as after Britain, it is now accomplishing missions for the US. The betrayals of Qatar against Muslims have turned out to be more prominent in recent years; their betrayal against the Revolution of Al-Sham as well as the Islamic Movement of the Taliban were aimed to direct all the matters in favor of its lord – the US. Though the Muslims of Al-Sham were on the verge of a victory against the tyrants of the time, the puppet rulers of Qatar, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia led the revolution towards a failure. Also in Afghanistan, when the US suffered a severe military defeat and was seeking for a graceful escape, these puppet rulers paved the way for the US to secure a safe withdrawal. Qatar has turned into an American guesthouse and acted as the US representative to bring the Islamic Movement of Taliban into talks by exerting pressure on them together with Pakistan.

In fact, the rulers of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Pakistan and Iran have been imposed on Muslims who have no real roots in society. Their power is shaped artificially, supported by foreign powers. They consider any Islamic agenda leading to the unity of Muslims as a threat to their sovereignty and existence. These States present themselves as strategic friends and the role-models of modern Islamic governance for the Taliban, but the reality is that these governments are miles away from the political system of Islam because they have fallen in the cradle of the Nation-State order. They have even established direct and/or indirect relations with the Jewish entity and have regularly given hands to Eastern and Western powers to suppress Islam and Muslims. These so-called States use Islam as a political tool to deceive public opinion only.

We, Muslims, must realize that if we do not return to our foundation (Islam); do not refuse the puppet rulers of the West and do not challenge the secular world order, such deviation will deepen enormously, resulting in convictions with the infidels instead of Allah (swt) to keep continuing their betrayal against Muslims.

(وَالَّذِينَ يَنقُضُونَ عَهْدَ اللَّهِ مِن بَعْدِ مِيثَاقِهِ وَيَقْطَعُونَ مَا أَمَرَ اللَّهُ بِهِ أَن يُوصَلَ وَيُفْسِدُونَ فِي الْأَرْضِ أُولَٰئِكَ لَهُمُ اللَّعْنَةُ وَلَهُمْ سُوءُ الدَّارِ)

“But those who break the Covenant of Allah, after having plighted their word thereto, and cut asunder those things which Allah has commanded to be joined, and work mischief in the land; on them is the curse; for them is the terrible home!” [Ar-Raad: 25]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Afghanistan

Press Release

11 Rabi’ II 1443 – Tuesday, 16th November 2021

No: Afg. 1443 / 05

(Translated)