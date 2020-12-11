Q&A: The Assassination of the Nuclear Scientist Fakhrizadeh

Question:

On 6/12/2020, France 24 quoted Brigadier General Ali Fadawi, Deputy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards: “the assassination of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was carried out by firing 13 bullets from a machine gun that was focusing on Zada’s face with an advanced camera with the help of artificial intelligence.” Before that on 2/12/2020, the Guardian Council, which oversees the work of the Iranian Shura Council (parliament), has approved a bill to increase uranium enrichment to 20%, which was recently adopted in light of the assassination of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh… and this law had sparked a debate between the government of President Hassan Rouhani, who opposed it and described it as “harmful”, and the parliament that approved the law with its nine articles! How can there be a dispute instead of the agreement to take revenge against the party behind the assassination of the most important Muslim nuclear scientists in Iran, especially since Iran declares that the Jewish state is behind this act? Or is this dispute for turning the page on the nuclear scientist, just as the Iranian regime turned the page of Qasem Soleimani?

Answer:

To clarify the answer, we review the following matters:

First: In an operation that bears in the place and in the manner of its execution a great deal of challenge to the Iranian regime, on Friday 27/11/2020 CE, the official in the Ministry of Defense and the Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated, and this is a high profile assassination that is no less important than the assassination of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in January 2020, where (“it is reported that diplomats describe him as the ‘father of the Iranian bomb.’” (BBC, 27/11/2020), on the one hand, he is a major figure central to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, and on the other hand, the operation took place inside Iran, and even near the capital, Tehran, not in Iraq, as happened with Qasem Soleimani, and the method of assassination, which included an explosive car and a machine-gun attack, represents a great challenge to Iran by all standards. Although the assassinations of scholars in Iran are a series that has not stopped, and that Iran always accuses the Jewish entity, threatening it to respond in the appropriate place and time, and no response is made as usual, yet international circumstances today cast a shadow over this process, especially the circumstances resulting from the American elections and what resulted from hardening and increasing division within America.

Second: This assassination operation, which Iran hastened to accuse the Jewish entity of carrying it out, could have been reasoned as the Jewish entity’s relentless pursuit of weakening Iran’s strategic nuclear and missile capabilities, and the Jewish entity could have hidden and denied it as usual in order to avoid possible retaliations, but this time it did not do so. Rather, it hinted that amounts to statements that he carried out this operation, and this is not without a major green light from the Trump administration. Indeed, the Trump administration was satisfied, at least with the assassination carried out by the Jewish entity! The evidence for this is:

1- US President Donald Trump re-published news on his Twitter account about the assassination operation [and Trump re-published on Twitter a report by the New York Times on the assassination of Fakhrizadeh. Trump also re-published a tweet by the Israeli journalist Yossi Melman stating that this scientist was the head of Iran’s secret military program and that he had been wanted by the Israeli intelligence service Mossad for years, and that his assassination was a blow to Iran from the psychological and professional point of view… (RT, 27/11/2020)] as if he challenges Iran to take any response!

2- Al-Jazeera satellite channel 28/11/2020 and its website quoted Netanyahu, the prime minister of a Jewish entity, his unusual hinting to the responsibility of his entity for the assassination. “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a recorded clip in which he reviewed, unusually, the achievements he said he had achieved over the past week. It was striking that Netanyahu started the recording by saying that he would review some of his achievements, but not all of them because he could not.” In other words, the Jewish entity did not hide and did not deny it. Rather, it hinted as if it was declaring its responsibility, as well as announcing a state of high alert in its embassies across the world.

3- And from the threat and intimidation came the American announcement on 27/11/2020, that is, on the day of the assassination, to send the American aircraft carrier USS Nimitz to the Gulf with other warships… and before the assassination, the American B-52 bomber was sent to the Gulf. After the assassination, Trump warned of a devastating response, [The Washington Post quoted American officials as saying that President Donald Trump threatened immediate and “crushing” retaliation if any American was killed in Iraq. This threat, revealed by the Washington Post, comes in conjunction with the killing of the Iranian nuclear scientist. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near Tehran on Friday, (Al-Hurra, 28/11/2020)].

Third: And the meaning of all this is that the Trump administration and with it the Jewish entity, are aware that Iran will not take an effective response during the period of transition in America, especially since Iran hopes that the “elected” Biden will bring it something new! This is with the knowledge that Trump and Biden do not differ except in means and methods. Otherwise, America’s interest to both of them is above all their followers from the agents and those orbiting them. Whoever contemplates this finds it clear… Thus, Iran is going around and revolving around the response and focuses on other issues to divert public opinion towards other than the military response demanded by the public:

1- Iran declares that the assassination operation against the most important scientist and official in its nuclear and missile program is just a trap for its “chaos”, despite its knowledge of the mastermind (the Jewish entity). It declared through its president Rouhani that this mastermind and behind it, the Trump administration, (that they are thinking of creating chaos, but they have to realize that we have exposed their tricks and they will not succeed in achieving their malicious goals)… Iran knows who is attacking it; who it has struck it before, with strikes against its scholars, and strikes against its soldiers in Syria and Iraq, now it is declaring that it will not respond, and will not fall into a trap. The days are not long for Biden to come to office in America! Iran that brags about its hostility to the “Great Satan”, and raises its banners: “Death to America, Death to “Israel”.” The Trump administration has unequivocally exposed the falsity of this Iranian hostility to America, as the Trump administration publicly and massively assassinated the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in early 2020, then it placed Al-Kazemi ruler over Iraq, ignoring Iran’s unwillingness to do so, and ignoring all Iranian services to America in Syria and other than Syria…!

2- Another matter that Iran focuses on to divert minds from an effective military response, which is focusing on the issue of escalating enrichment to 20%, as it was before the nuclear deal, which obligated it to reduce it to 3.67%, and this escalation should be, but without becoming a point of contention between the government. And other councils to divert people’s attention from the appropriate military response, as the Shura Council considers it good and the government considers it harmful and evil! [Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced, today, Wednesday, during a cabinet meeting, the rejection of a bill to confront US sanctions and respond to the assassination of the prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which was approved by the Iranian parliament, controlled by conservatives, on Tuesday. According to Iranian television, Rouhani considered that Parliament’s decision is “harmful”… and the most important of those decisions taken by the “conservative” Iranian parliament were to raise the rate of Uranium enrichment to 20 percent, and to cancel the implementation of the Additional Protocol of the International Atomic Energy Agency,… knowing that Iran and before the nuclear agreement was reached, had Uranium produced by the enrichment rate of 20 percent, but it pledged according to the agreement to reduce it to 3.67 percent… (Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, 2/12/2020)]. By increasing uranium enrichment, it was recently adopted in light of the assassination of the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh… This law sparked controversy among the ruling elite in Iran, and President Hassan Rouhani’s government expressed its opposition to it… (Russia Today, 2/12/2020).

Fourth: It must be noted that all of this does not mean that the Trump administration has severed its ties with Iran, but has increased in humiliation and subjugation of Iran, as it wants Iran to serve it standing, sitting and sleeping, that is, to revolve completely with American interests and the desires of the American administrations however it changes. Qasem Soleimani had previously been assassinated, and Iran threatened, and the result was a “calculated” bombing, as if it was “agreed upon”, of Ain al-Assad Base in Iraq, then the threat ended! Despite the ability of Iran’s foreign arms to take some kind of revenge, but Iran does not accept that. Al-Quds Al-Arabi Newspaper, 24/11/2020, quoted the British Middle East Eye Newspaper, that Iran is pressuring its militia in Iraq to stop any targeting of American interests in Iraq, it stated: (General Ismail Qani, commander of the Quds Force, arrived 24 hours after the US embassy in the Green Zone in Baghdad was targeted with a barrage of missiles last week, and he ordered Iraqi factions’ leaders to stop targeting American sites).

Fifth: One who looks deeply into what happened and is taking place from the aggression of the Jewish state and the approval of America together with the escalation of tension, finds that the matter is as follows:

1- After President Trump’s rapprochement actions with the Jewish entity, such as moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the annexation of the Jewish entity to the occupied Syrian Golan and launching the Deal of the Century and what it entails for satisfying the Jewish entity, the Trump administration has become convinced that Iran’s nuclear program poses a threat to the Jewish entity, it must be removed or reduced, that is why it was swifter than previous administrations… It is worth noting that the broad popular base of Conservative Evangelicals of white Americans, which is part of the popular base of the Republican Party, supports this American policy to provide the maximum amount of Security for the Jewish entity, they even consider this a “religious” intellectual issue higher than politics.

2- After the division in America has increased and reached a severe degree, the Trump administration wants by straining the atmosphere with Iran to increase the obstacles in the Middle East in front of the Democratic President-elect Biden, and to burden him, if he takes over the presidency in America, to engage strongly in conflicts over oil regions, and that is from the standpoint of the strategic vision of the American oil and energy companies and arms companies whose influence in American politics is enhancing…

3- With the result of the US elections, and although it has not been finalized yet, the American oil and energy companies and arms companies that stood behind Trump’s election campaign, these companies:

– They seem to be the loser internally in America with what awaits it from America’s return to the Paris Climate Agreement, which incurs heavy losses… and this could affect these companies in terms of oil prices, especially in the Coronavirus period, which is expected to extend to the end of 2021… In addition to this, President-elect Biden may somehow return to the Iran nuclear deal, and its impact on those companies…

– In light of all these concerns, these companies want to benefit from the remaining period of the Trump administration, especially since the courts in the United States refute Trump’s allegations of fraud in what appears to be diminishing his chances to nullify the election result, and then these companies are pushing the Trump administration to aggravate the situation in the Gulf. All this to increase oil prices and increase arms deals.

Sixth: The tension in the situation in the Gulf may shift the compass of the actual response from the direction of the Jewish entity to another direction, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and the justifications for this may be easy, as these countries normalize with the Jewish entity, overtly or in secret… and Iran speaks in its response to the assassination about ” the hypocrites, that is, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, and even with the hint to the Jewish entity that is close to claiming responsibility. Iran can easily say that the Saudis carried out the attack near Tehran, and it can say that Saudi intelligence coordinated this “Jewish action” inside Iran with Saudi funding especially since the secret visit of the Prime Minister of the Jewish entity to Saudi Arabia, which its news had spread on 23/11/2020, and his meeting with Bin Salman and the US Secretary of State Pompeo, all of this favours and facilitates the linking of the assassination with Saudi Arabia…

The response may also be directed towards the UAE, as Al-Jazeera published on 1/12/2020 on its website, citing the British Middle East Eye website that Iran “threatened to launch a direct military strike on the UAE, in response to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh. The British website said – quoting an source Emirati source, whose name was not mentioned – Tehran contacted the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, directly, and informed him that it would strike a blow to his country in response to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh…”, and Iran could also respond through more qualitative support with missiles and drones for the Houthis against Saudi oil targets, this is already happening and the increase in it does not cost many responsibilities… and if Iran takes this direction, it will deceive its people who are demanding a response towards the real perpetrator of the assassination and not to revolve around him!

Seventh: Thus, Muslim scholars are killed one after the other, especially nuclear scientists in Iran, and this is repeated without action! This emboldened and dared the monstrous state established on the occupation of the blessed land of Palestine. It made it more daring to repeat the assassination of Iranian Muslim scholars! It is a painful matter that rulers in Muslim lands can buy humiliation with honour to become agents of the colonial disbelievers or be in their orbit… they are attacked and remain silent, their sanctities are violated, and they do not object… This is the case after the demise of the Khilafah (Caliphate), the Muslims were afflicted with Ruwaibidha rulers (ignorant), who do not retaliate against an attacker! The glory of Muslims will only return again by the return of the Khilafah. Then the caliph will lead an army to support a woman who was insulted by a Roman man, it will destroy him and opens his country, his hometown… This is how the glory of Muslims returns to men who belittles the world and its pleasures, who seek that which Allah (swt) have. These men will rise and remove these rulers and eliminate them, and then this oppressive ruling will end, and these men will guide the Ummah to cross with Allah’s help, who is the supporter of his sincere servants, to the state of glory, victory and dignity, the second Khilafah state, a state that removes the existence of the Jewish entity and removes the influence of America and the rest of the colonial kuffar from the Islamic region. And it will make it forbidden for them until the Day of Judgment, and then the minarets of the masajid will repeat over and over again His (swt) saying: وَقُلْ جَاءَ الْحَقُّ وَزَهَقَ الْبَاطِلُ إِنَّ الْبَاطِلَ كَانَ زَهُوقاً “And say, “Truth has come, and falsehood has departed. Indeed is falsehood, [by nature], ever bound to depart.” [Al-Isra’: 81]… وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَنْ يَكُونَ قَرِيباً “…and they say, “When is that?” Say, “Perhaps it will be soon” [Al-Isra’: 51].

22 Rabii’ Al-Akhar 1442 AH

7/12/2020 CE