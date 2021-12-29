Q&A: Tension between Algeria and Morocco

Question:

Recently, tensions between Algeria and Morocco have flared, and Algeria has accused Morocco of setting wildfires and supporting separatist movements. So, it cut off diplomatic relationship with Morocco, closed the borders between them, ended the contract for its supply of natural gas to Spain through Morocco, and accused it of killing three Algerians. What are the reasons for this growing tension while both their loyalty is one; to Britain? What is expected from this escalation? Can this escalation erupt into war between them or will things come back to calm again? Thank you.

Answer:

Relations between Algeria and Morocco is reviewed and through this we reach to the answers to the questions:

1- Allah Almighty has blessed the land of Morocco with Islam in the first century of Hijra, and its good people entered it voluntarily, carried its banner and fought Jihad for the sake of it, and their lands became Wilayat in the Khilafah (Caliphate) State. Colonists occupied it when they sensed the weakness of the Khilafah State. France occupied Algeria in 1830 and declared it part of France, and the people of Algeria faced the colonist with resistance. The colonists have used all kinds of tyranny, and aggression, killing millions of the people of Algeria in an attempt to Frenchificate them and detach them from their Islamic identity, but they did not receive any good, and they left by 1962 in disgrace and humiliation. The Mujahideen used to receive the support of the people of Morocco. As for Morocco, the French imposed its hegemony on it through the French Protection Treaty of Morocco in 1912 until 1956, and a western-style monarchy regime associated with the colonizer was established.

2- After the departure of the French colonist from Algeria, its president Ahmed Ben Bella was associated with America, which was supporting him through the Egyptian regime in the era of Abdel Nasser, who provided support to the rebels to ensure America’s extention of influence over Algeria and so to replace a colonist with another colonist. Clashes erupted in 1963 between Algeria and Morocco, called the Sand War, which were apparently from a border dispute, and were of the works of the colonial conflict, as the Algerian regime headed by Ben Bella follows America, and Morocco follows Britain since Hassan II took office in 1961. Thus, agents are conflicting against each other for the benefit of the colonial countries they follow, not ashamed of, not from Allah nor from His Messenger or the believers.

3- But Britain and through, Hassan II of Morocco, planned a coup and brought its agent Houari Boumediene, and overthrew the agent of America Ahmed Ben Bella in 1965, hence the relations between Algeria and Morocco became cordial. After Britain ensured the subordination of Algeria, with Boumediene in power, as in Morocco, the two countries signed a treaty for the demarcation of the border and good neighborhood in two stages in 1969 and 1972, so the border conflict between them stopped, and they emphasized the preservation of the independent national state as required by the colonists. But in 1976, Morocco has cut off its relations with Algeria to protest the latter recent recognition of the Polisario Front, which America was behind its establishment. Although the regime in Algeria like the regime in Morocco follow Britain, Britain wanted Algeria to embrace Polisario to monitor it and restrict it in camps and in a small area to prevent it from establishing a State in the Moroccan Sahara for America’s advantage, and thus protecting its agents in Morocco, hence it maintains its influence in it.

4- Then, the establishment of the Maghreb Union between Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia was announced in 1989, with one of its clauses stating “the maintenance of independence of each Member State” in the Maghreb Union. And in order to pave the way for this agreement and as a preliminary step to it, the renewal of diplomatic relations and normalization between Algerian and Moroccan in 1988 was declared, with Morocco’s approval to the continuation of Algeria embracing the Polisario Front to achieve the required purpose of this espousal, namely, to prevente America from establishing a state in the Moroccan Western Sahara and prevent the toppling of the regime in Morocco. But Britain has not been able to implement its Maghreb Union project or other projects because of the growing US influence in the region and America’s global supremacy and hegemony and its ability to block British projects…

5- At the end of 1991, elections were held in Algeria. The people of the Algeria had the chance to express their opinion, their alignment around their religion and their aspiration to be governed by Islam, and the Islamic Salvation Front won approximately 82% of the votes. The secular army leaders in Algeria, especially intellectuals in French culture undertook a coup against President Chadli Bin Jedid, who allowed this Front to enter the elections at the beginning of 1992 and forced him to resign. The leaders of the coup began to commit massacres against the people of Algeria who reject the coup and who are ripped of their right to rule their country according to their religion. The loyalty of the Algerian regime was about to turn to France, had it not been that the leaders of the coup committed massacres after massacres in the country, which made Britain exploit this to bring back the agent of Britain, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to rule the country in 1999, with a condition that the former coup leaders maintain their posts and not to be prosecuted. That is, Algeria returned to the arms of Britain, and Bouteflika began to work on normalizing relations with Morocco. Bouteflika gave a visit to Morocco to participate in the funeral of Hassan II in 1999, and the new king, Mohammed VI, followed his father’s approach in subordination to Britain. Signs of improvement in relations between the two regimes began to manifest in 2005, and the closeness of the two regimes in the service of Britain, which owns loyalty in the two countries according to their given roles, has been fluctuant in which Britain controls for its own benefit in the first place prior to the benefit of the two countries.

6- This situation continued, until sensitive internal circumstances have occurred in the two countries that exposes the truth of the rulers in the two countries. This necessitated fabricating external problems between them to occupy people with them and distract them from those internal circumstances. Thus came the fabrication of this dispute and this fierce tension between them. Reflecting upon these circumstances it shows:

a- The situation was not calmed in Algeria, but has not been controlled since the outbreak of the movement in 2019. While new presidential and legislative elections occurred, as well as an amendment to the Constitution… however, the internal tension remained hot in Algeria, and formed a continuous pressure source on the new regime in Algeria, hence the regime needed to fabricate external tensions, particularly with Morocco to turn the attention of people from internal angles into external angles, hence were those events with Morocco … this is on the one hand. On the other hand, Algeria seeks through the escalation with Morocco to restore some of its relatively retracted regional status that has been affected by unstable internal situations…

b- As for Morocco, its internal situations are more pressing to distract the people of Morocco from them to indulge in external problems, in order to turn attention away from its normalization of relations with the Jewish state which is based on the occupation of the Blessed Land of Palestine, as these relations have taken the manner of intimacy and humbleness to the Jewish state who are the most intense of the people in animosity toward Allah, His Messenger and the believers. The Moroccan regime has persevered in enhancing its relationship with the Jewish entity in all fields. The Jewish Defense Department said: “”The Jewish Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Moroccan Minister Delegate in Charge of National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a defensive memorandum of understanding… The agreement provides a solid framework that formalizes defense relations between the two countries, and lays a foundation that supports any future cooperation… the deal will get both country’s defense institutions enjoy increased cooperation in the fields of intelligence, industrial cooperation, military training, and more” (The Times of “Israel” Newspaper). “The first such agreement between Israel and an Arab state ever.” (Anatolia, 24/11/2021). The Moroccan regime justifies this humiliation and disgrace that it was in exchange for the declaration of the US Trump recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara: “Today, I signed a proclamation recognising Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara. Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal is the ONLY basis for a just and lasting solution for enduring peace and prosperity!” (Al-Saheefah, 10/12/2020), which is an invalid argument and an excuse worse than the sin… and therefore, Morocco also needed to fabricate external problems especially with Algeria so that it turns attention away from its humiliation and disgrace to the Jewish entity!

7- Thus, events began to flare in an out of order manner, as what is important for the two regimes is to keep attention away from the internal status of the two regimes and from the sins and crimes which they comitt by their agency for the Kafir Western colonist, arm’s length by arm’s length, but rather handspan by handspan.

By reviewing some of these events the following matters become clear:

– The Algerian foreign ministry summoned the Moroccon ambassador to protest against the remarks by the Moroccan consul in the Algerian city of Oran in May 2020 describing Algeria as an enemy country, and he declare the consul “persona non grata.”

– On 13/11/2020 at the border area of Guerguerat, the Moroccan army expel a group of Sahrawi demonstrators who prevented passengers to cross through this border point with Mauritania. Later Algeria demanded the withdrawal of Moroccan troops.

– On 15/11/2021, the Moroccan diplomatic mission to the United Nations (UN) called for the independence of the Kabyle people in Algeria, so Algeria recalled its ambassador in Morocco for consultations. On 23/7/2021, Algeria claimed that Morocco uses the Jewish Spy Program Pegasus against its officials, while Morocco denied this claim.

– Since the formation of the new Algerian government headed by Ayman bin Abdul Rahman and holding its first meeting on 25 July 2021, Algerian foreign policy revealed an escalating position toward Morocco, started in the Algerian government’s dealing with forest fires crisis, and accused Morocco of involvement in fires that ravaged the north of the country and its support for two separatist organizations, which Algeria accused of setting the wildfires…

– The Foreign Minister of the Jewish entity visited Morocco, and from there, on 11 July 2021 he accused Algeria for campaigning against his entity and for getting close to Iran, which raised tensions between Algeria and Morocco.

– On 24/8/2021 (Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra announced that Algeria decided to cut diplomatic relations with Morocco. and said that “it has been historically proven that the Kingdom of Morocco has never stopped hostilities against our country since the independence of Algeria in 1962…” (France Press, 24/08/2021). On 22/09/2021 Algeria closed its airspace to all Moroccan military and civilian aircraft…

– Algeria Press Service News agency stated, “The Algerian President, Abdelamdjid Tebboune, ordered the state-owned company Sonatrach to stop commercial relations with Morocco and not to renew the gas pipeline contract to transfer natural gas to Spain via Morocco, which expires midnight on October 31, 2021″, and justified the decision citing “Morocco’s hostile practices towards Algeria.”

– Shortly after Algeria’s announcement, Morocco’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water said that “The decision announced by the Algerian authorities not to renew the agreement on the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline will currently have only a minimal impact on the performance of the national electricity system,”…. and that Morocco explores other options for sustainable, medium, and long-term alternatives”… (BBC, 31/10/2021).

– The Algerian presidency announced on 3/11/ 2021 that it accuses Morocco for killing three Algerian drivers by targeting trade trucks while travelling between the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott and the southern Algerian city of Ouargla. (Algeria said today on Wednesday, 3/11/2021, that Moroccan bombardment had killed three of its citizens in the border area between Western Sahara and Mauritania, and Algeria warned that “Their murder will not go unpunished.” (DW, 3/11/2021). France Press stated that (they were killed on Monday 1/11/2021 “while Morocco denied it”…) (France Press, 3/11/2201).

8- The one who scrutinizes these events and their declared implications sees that more of which occur between States and are resolved by negotiation and talks, not by sever relations, stop trucks and planes, and even the passage of gas! Unless the goal is to fabricate a problem to distract from internal crimes! Especially since the two regimes are loyal to one colonist, Britain, which is pushing them to play different roles for the benefit of this colonization. Accordingly, despite these differences, their positions on regional issues in North Africa were united, whether it is with regard to the Libyan issue or the Tunisian issue. There were no differences between them on the issues of the region there, so they disagree here and agree there according to the roles Britain dictated to them, as is the case with other agents… such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, both are loyal to it but it gives each one of them a role to play. Sometimes its interests require their reconciliation together in a case, and sometimes it requires their discordancy and the intrusion of eachof them besides another American agent! The roles are also distributed between Morocco and Algeria, their agreement is manifest for the benefit of Britain in Libyan and Tunisian issue. While their dispute shows now!

9- As for what is expected, the outbreak of a hot war is currently unlikely, because the reasons for raising tension are not necessary reasons, however, it is not ruled out that clashes will occur for a short period as face- saver for the Algerian president’s statement who commented on the killing of the three Algerians by saying “This incident will not go unpunished.” That if the two party will resort to negotioations and understandings as per Britain’s way to compromise, so that calmness is restored. But this is after both parties feel that their internal problems, (Morocco’s normalization with the Jewish entity and peoples protests against Algeria’s new regime) no longer raise people in the two countries! That is, demise of the reason that the two regimes fabricated the escalation for.

In conclusion, it is painful that the roles of all the existing regimes in the Muslim world are distributed in subordination to colonial countries, which assign and distribute for them roles according to their colonial interests, and work to consolidate separation of Muslims and prevent their unity in one state that applies Islam on them, as they were before the colonial era. This situation makes it incumbent upon Muslims to work to reunify themselves and unite under one state, the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-Guided Caliphate), that governs them by their True religion, so there is no conflict or dispute between them, but rather as the Powerful the Exalted in Might said:

[إِنَّمَا الْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌ]

“The believers are but brothers.” [Al-Hujurat: 10[.

And as extracted by Muslim on the authority of al-Nu’man ibn Bashir who said: the Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«مَثَلُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ فِي تَوَادِّهِمْ وَتَرَاحُمِهِمْ وَتَعَاطُفِهِمْ مَثَلُ الْجَسَدِ إِذَا اشْتَكَى مِنْهُ عُضْوٌ تَدَاعَى لَهُ سَائِرُ الْجَسَدِ بِالسَّهَرِ وَالْحُمَّى»

“You see the believers as regards their being merciful and kind among themselves, resembling one body, so that, if any part of the body is ill then the whole body shares the sleeplessness (insomnia) and fever with it.”

14th Jumada I 1443 AH – 18/12/2021

(Translated)