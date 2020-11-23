Q&A: Repercussions of the US Presidential Election

Question:

The US presidential election was accompanied this time with tensions between President Trump and his Democratic opponent Biden, then Biden won, as was announced by the news media, but Trump did not acknowledge the result. So, are the tensions that accompanied the elections on the way to calm after Biden’s victory? Is there a smooth transition of power taking place in Washington? Or does the course of affairs have further and more serious consequences than that, at home and abroad?

Answer:

This time almost everyone is unanimous that this presidential election in America is unprecedented, as it was identified with severe tension, and the US President Trump described the possibility of losing the elections as possible only in the event of fraud. This was a few months before the elections, so his insistence on retaining the presidency was so apparent that politicians in Washington were discussing how to act with Trump if he refused to leave the White House! Accordingly, it is important to clarify the conditions that preceded and followed the elections, which are as follows:

First: Upon assuming power on 20 January 2017, Trump began to act in a dramatic and striking manner both internally and abroad:

1- Internally, the president did not care about all his opponents, and the change through dismissal or resignation was a prominent feature of his administration’s staff. Officials and directors of his administration changed more than once within four years, and he is still dealing with issues in the same mentality. So, he sacked his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on 9/11/2020, that is, after announcing Biden’s victory in the elections. On the subject of the American police’s racist treatment of African Americans and the angry demonstrations that erupted against him, Trump rejected all calls to exert pressure on the police or reduce their budget, and his statements carried a racist smell in an implicit way, sometimes not. He dramatically cut taxes for companies under the pretext of creating jobs!

2- As for abroad, he ignited an economic war with China and inaugurated a new era of the policy of economic protection for America. He withdrew from the international agreements such as Paris Climate Agreement, and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and he withdrew from many international organizations such as World Health, and stood against his allies such as the Europeans, and openly stood with Britain to help leave from the European Union, promising it of a major trade agreement, he attacked NATO countries, asking them for more spending… etc., as well as dealing in great contempt with America’s agents and followers in the Islamic region.

Second : How America became divided: When the Trump administration started making sharp turns, the symptoms of many diseases appeared in America and surfaced clearly during the four years of the administration:

1- President Trump, since his election campaign in 2016, showed racist tendencies that was soon met with acceptance by large segments, and so white supremacy groups emerged, that existed before Trump but thrived and grew during his presidency, and white police officers killed black men. Thus, America was divided, between the whites and blacks. Then, Black Lives Matter emerged as a political group demonstrating, mobilizing and calling for demands and equality, and in return, white armed militias appeared in a more organized way and began preparing to create instability.

2- The Trump administration showed contempt for the European allies, even when his Defense Secretary Mattis announced his resignation and wrote in his message, ““My views on treating allies with respect …” (Al-Youm Al-Sabi’, 21/12/2018)

3- US President Trump since assuming the presidency in 2017 called for a protectionist economic policy, meaning protecting the US economy from the Chinese and European products that invade his country, and stopping the series of closing factories due to their inability to compete, in light of international trade freedom. So Trump viewed one side of matters and did not see that he was creating fierce enemies against him domestically, so the technology companies were among his fiercest enemies, and stood against him strongly, and thousands of their employees took to the streets to demonstrate against him in many issues, and pointed the weapon of embarrassing leaks against him, because the nature of these companies is their global business, so they do not want barriers, and they do not want other countries to impose barriers on them as a response to Trump’s policy. When China started threatening to impose barriers on those companies that salivated (in greed) over the large Chinese market, and France demanded that they pay taxes on their French collectible taxes, these companies decided to get rid of President Trump, and it was the cornerstone of anti-Trump campaigns, and were at the heart of Joe Biden’s campaign.

1- The world was talking about public health, prevention, and protection of people from the Coronavirus, when the US President was focusing on his capitalist view by talking about medicine, vaccines, commercial precedents, and the huge profits of those who produce the drug and franchising rights, so he appeared to have no concern for the people’s affairs. He, the US President, opposed locking down the country to confront Coronavirus, and his reason was the economy. A war broke out of strong statements between the leaders of the Democrats in the states and President Trump about locking down the states to confront the Coronavirus. Trump was on the side of the oil, manufacturing and retail companies that want to move the economy, and others, including the leaders of the Democratic Party, out of opposition against him, stood in line with the lock down of the economy, citing the state of panic and fear that prevailed as a result of the Coronavirus as their reason, but behind the closure of the economy and behind those who called for it and behind Trump’s opponents were parties that did not appear to the public.

These entities are technology and industrial intelligence companies are growing continuously, and indeed unprecedented in economic history. When the Coronavirus hit and people around the world sat behind small screens in their homes and budgeted their other expenses, this turned into an unimaginable increase in the capital of technology companies, e-commerce companies, the most famous of which is Amazon whose profits and market values ​​have jumped to levels that were not anticipated, so that some of them (the founder of the Amazon company) had gained 6 billion dollars in 24 hours as a result of the increase in the market value of his company, (the giant American technology companies announced huge profits that reached a total of 38 Billion dollars in the third quarter of this year (BBC, 30/10/2020). These astronomical profits achieved by the companies Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, which owns Google, Facebook, Elon Musk companies and other American technology giants are angering the companies losing out in light of the Coronavirus in particular, such as oil and energy companies, and tourism companies in which the US President himself invests, from his tower in New York to his resort in Florida to his sports investments in Britain, which have also been affected by the Coronavirus.

Third: The American elections and fraud:

1- The 2020 presidential elections in America were not the same as their predecessors, as the announcement of the winner was delayed for nearly a week, due to the continued counting of votes by mail through which the Democrats mostly voted. President Trump, months before the election date refused the votes by mail and said it is a big door for fraud, and asked his supporters to vote directly. The Democrats were calling for the expansion of absentee voting (by mail) and the removal of all legal obstacles to this type of voting, and this was more cunning than it being a fraud.

2- As for being cunning, the supporters of the Democratic Party do not fully participate in the regular vote, and thus the party loses some votes, and when the Coronavirus came, the party would have lost a lot of votes had it not been for the absentee vote. This problem does not affect Trump, as his supporters vote solidly for him, almost ideological, and they do not fail to vote. Therefore, the approval of expanding the absentee voting under the pretext of Coronavirus was a great blessing for the Democratic Party, and in fact the results announced on the first day were decisively in favour of Trump, but when the swinging states began to produce absentee votes, the electoral curve began to tilt and largely in favour of Democrat Biden, and such results were expected. In Philadelphia, the capital of the state of Pennsylvania, Biden supporters were celebrating outside the main counting center, even though Trump was still ahead of Biden by a hundred thousand votes, because they expected that the remaining absentee votes would guarantee the turn around in favour of Biden, which what happened. The media outlets announced that Biden won in this swinging state, which enabled him to declare victory in the elections, as the votes of Pennsylvania were enough to bring him to the required number (270 votes) in the Electoral College.

Fourth: Where are things heading today

1- The winning candidate makes almost daily statements confirming his victory in the elections, such as announcing health briefings about Coronavirus, and such as imposing a no-fly zone over his home as the winning candidate. He is receiving local and international congratulations messages and contacting world leaders in his capacity as the elected and next president of the United States. However, Trump did not admit his victory and considers that the election campaign is in full swing through legal lawsuits that will upset things, and says that Biden has hastened to announce his victory without evidence that he won legal votes … And Andrew Bates, a Biden campaign spokesman, hinted that Trump would be forcibly removed from the White House calling him a trespasser!

2- The situation in America today is very dangerous, and the German Minister of Defence described it as “highly explosive.” Some were expecting armed militias from Trump’s supporters to storm the election centers and spread chaos, and this did not happen in a large scale despite its appearance in some states, and it appears that it is postponed as long as the president hopes for a second term through legal cases and political games.

On the other hand, Al-Jazeera Net reported, on 10/11/2020, from the Washington Post Newspaper that the White House “has ordered federal agencies to avoid cooperation with the transitional team of President-elect Joe Biden.” The Trump administration refused to spend money approved by US law for the winning candidate to rent offices and other expenses. Trump said on 10/12/2020 in a tweet on Twitter, “The election results will start to appear next week and we will win.” His Secretary of State, Pompeo, spoke of a second term for Trump, and a Republican senator replied to him that this was a very dangerous statement from a government official.

Thus, the United States is experiencing an actual crisis that threatens its stability and territorial integrity, and may develop into a serious threat. The states of the West Coast, especially California, which have long ago been democratic states, and have centers of technology companies cannot accept a second term to Trump, and the Republican states, especially Texas in the south, which is a parallel power to the state of California, and it includes the major American oil and energy companies. They do not accept the victory of President-elect Biden, who threatens them that, upon assuming power, he will sign an executive order to return the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement … As for Trump, he threatens that if he gets a second term, he will not be completely tolerant of tech companies who have greatly devalued him and banned his tweets.

Fifthly: The conclusion is that what is happening in the United States deserves to be examined and carefully considered in its course and events:

1- The democracy that America has always boasted is being demolished today explicitly under judicial and legal pretexts to mitigate the ugliness of what President Trump is doing to maintain power, and America is open to all possibilities and retaliation, so the next president may be the winning candidate, Biden, and the loser candidate, the current President Trump, may keep a second term. Whoever the next president is, he will take revenge from the second party that is closer to breaking a bone than to bending an arm. Thus, America is on the verge of chaos and plunging into concerns and internal problems. The scenario of putting America on the road to disintegration is not ruled out; where Texas will be a center for Trump, the Republicans and the supporting companies, and California will be another center for Biden, Democrats and supporting companies, and this is not limited to the remaining two months of this Trump term, but rather continues after that.

2- The flaws of the democratic capitalist system are inherent within it; the one who examines it with insight and a conscious will clearly see that … The most prominent value ​​in the democratic capitalist system is benefit, meaning material interest, and this is decided, directly or indirectly, by the president according to his powers and the influence of his party in the parliaments, and therefore decisions that determine the degree of benefit and its type differs from one president to another. So to this president they are seen to realize the benefit according to his desire, so he issues decision accepting it, and for another president, before or after him, they might not, in accordance with his desire, but rather seen as harmful, and therefore the decision is prevented or cancelled, but each one of them (presidents) confirms that he is implementing the democratic capitalist system and is committed to the man-made constitution, and each follow their liking!

For example, upon assuming power on 20/1/2017, the new president at the time, Trump, took to destroy what the Obama administration had built intensively, so he canceled the Obamacare health insurance, and he withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement and this was in the interest of American oil and energy companies, he rejected any lawsuits to legalize taking up weapons in America, and he tried to impose many restrictions on American technology companies, such as electronic censorship, and tried to make them leave China … etc., and all of this was unlike President Obama before him, and unlike his electoral rival Biden, who declares the exact opposite of this, as he supports health insurance, and the legislation of gun control, Biden announced the ideological policy for his party and his country if he takes power; by returning to the policies of climate change, that is, opposing the interests of oil companies, and even imposing more taxes on them, those taxes that Trump had reduced, which places him and his successors in technology companies in a sharp conflict with oil and energy companies as well as the weapons’ companies, that Biden plans to collect the bulk of the state budget from … etc., noting that the major US oil companies are concentrated in Texas, while the major technology companies are concentrated in California’s Silicon Valley, and this has been reflected in the view of both the Republican and Democratic parties of Texas and California!

Thus, the interests of the capitalists, the owners of technology companies that want to be open and are for “globalisation”, collide with the oil, industry and agricultural companies that want to be protected against Chinese competition to stop their losses … The presidents and their aides support for certain companies according to the measure of benefit that they see as achieving their interests even if their competitors see it harmful! And each of the owners of benefit and harm says that he is implementing the capitalist system. It is bad enough for this system that the two extremes (benefit and harm) are equal in it, according to the desires of its implementers.

3- As for why these disadvantages did not appear flagrantly in the United States except in the case of these two rivals Trump and Biden, it is for three reasons.

The first: that each of the winning and losing opponents has a wide following of people who support them, benefiting from their benefit, since benefit is the greatest value in Capitalism … At the same time if the opponent becomes the president, then problems will replace the benefit and this has its consequences.

The second: that the prevailing regimes in the world are capitalist regimes, they are worse than the American system. Therefore, any comparison that the American citizen makes with other regimes finds that the disadvantages of his system are less than the disadvantages of other systems, so he accepts what he has and sees it as the lesser of two evils!

Third: There is no correct system that stands in the way of America and the capitalist system, so that the people can clearly see the truth in front of their false system. If the system of Islam was implemented on the earth, it would fill it with good and blessing, justice and reassurance, then the people’s confidence in the capitalist system would be shaken and they will yearn for the good in the Khilafah (Caliphate) state, the state of Islam, the state of la ilaha ila Allah, There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad ﷺ is the Messenger of Allah.

Finally, we say that if falsehood won this round, then the truth will win many rounds, especially since the Ummah has a party, Hizb ut Tahrir, that continues its work, day and night until the dawn of the Khilafah (Caliphate) dawns again, and then thrones of the tyrants in the East and the West will fall, Allah (swt) is Truthful: وَتِلْكَ الْأَيَّامُ نُدَاوِلُهَا بَيْنَ النَّاسِ وَلِيَعْلَمَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَيَتَّخِذَ مِنْكُمْ شُهَدَاءَ وَاللَّهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الظَّالِمِينَ * وَلِيُمَحِّصَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَيَمْحَقَ الْكَافِرِينَ “And these days [of varying conditions] We alternate among the people so that Allah may make evident those who believe and [may] take to Himself from among you martyrs – and Allah does not like the wrongdoers * And that Allah may purify the believers [through trials] and destroy the disbelievers” [Al-i-Imran: 140-141].

5 Rabii’ Al-Akhar 1442 AH

20/11/2020 CE