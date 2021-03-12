Q&A: Repercussions of the Military Coup d’état in Myanmar

Question:

“The United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener declared in a video conference that Wednesday was “the bloodiest day” in the country since the military coup on February 1, with 38 dead. Myanmar security forces shot demonstrators protesting against the Military rule…” (AlJazeera.net, 3/3/2021) The army in Myanmar / Burma had staged a military coup on 1/2/2021, the day the new parliament was to hold its first session. The President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and many ministers and politicians were arrested. America reacted strongly to the coup calling on the army to restore power immediately. What is behind this coup? And why did America react so angrily? What is the impact of this coup on the persecuted Muslims in Myanmar?

Answer:

To get a clear answer, we will review the following matters:

1- Less than a week before the elections, there was a verbal sparring between the army and the government. In an interview with Al Shaabiya, a privately owned media, Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing casted doubt on the credibility and impartiality of the UEC, accusing it of committing widespread violations of laws and procedures in the pre-voting process. In response, a government spokesperson criticized the army chief’s statements as baseless accusations and warned that they violate the constitution which states that “Civil services personnel, which applies to military as well as civilian personnel, must be free from political affiliation” and publicly criticized the army Who was accused of indicating that “if the National League for Democracy wins again in these elections, the army will not stand idly by… (Al-Hadaf News Portal 11/1/2021). It is clear from this that the army was preparing for its coup if the National League won…

2- When the elections were held, Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party won for the second time in November 2020 with an overwhelming majority of 83%, an even larger margin of victory than in the 2015 election, which was about 75%, and the Union Solidarity and Development Party, established by the army won only 33 seats out of a total of 476 seats. Then the army began to fulfill its threats that it would not stand idly by and took advantage of articles that it had introduced into the constitution in 2008 and that Suu Kyi accepted it in her previous government, which stipulates that 25% of the seats in parliament should be for the army and that the ministries of defense, interior and borders should be directly affiliated with the army, and states that the army has the right to intervene in cases where it deems necessary to intervene. It took advantage of this and hours before the scheduled date of the new parliament, it carried out the coup, before the Parliament’s convening and constitutional approval of the results of the last elections were. And then the popular protests against the coup began, and the most violent so far was the recent protests on Wednesday, 3/3/2021, “Speaking at a virtual press conference the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgner, announced that Wednesday “was the bloodiest day” in the country since the start of the military coup on 1 February, as 38 people were killed. The security forces in Myanmar shot demonstrators protesting against the military rule…” (AlJazeera.net 3/3/2021) However, the flame of the protests did not extinguish though it decreased.

3- The coup leader, the army chief, General Min Aung Hling, has been included in the US sanctions since December 2019, along with three other commanders in the Myanmar army, Burma for their “involvement in serious human rights violations.” This general feared for his future and fate when he retires and has no power to protect himself. He was supposed to give up his position as army chief in 2016, but he was able to extend a new term for himself and pledged to retire in the summer of 2021. It appears that he has an ambition to play a political role after his retirement as an agent of the English, and there were those who put his name as a candidate for the presidency of the country, there was someone who put his name as a candidate for the presidency, and the military implicitly expressed it on his official website on 1/2/2021 after a meeting of the ruling military council by saying: “the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Min Aung Hlaing, pledged to practice the true pluralistic democracy system fairly” as a marketing for his presidency of the country…

4- Thus, the army did not recognize the results of the elections that threaten its hegemony over the government that has continued since 1962, accusing the election commission whose president was appointed by San Suu Kyi, of complicity, indicating that there were ten million fraudulent acts, and with San Suu Kyi ignoring these accusations, and continuing towards convening the first session of the new parliament, the army chief threatened that he would resort to an article in the constitution that would allow him to impose a state of emergency and seize power. And hours before the convening of the first session of the new parliament, which the army leaders requested to postpone, but Suu Kyi and the party leaders refused to postpone the elections that took place last November, which resulted in Suu Kyi’s party winning by an overwhelming majority… the army took advantage of the refusal to postpone, so it seized power, imposed a state of emergency, and arrested Government Adviser Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, placing them under house arrest and filing criminal charges against them.

5- The issue is not a matter of fraud or unfairness in the elections. The two sides do not hesitate to manipulate the elections to support their parties. Rather, the issue is a political struggle between America and Suu Kyi on the one hand, and Britain and the army commander on the other hand. America supports Suu Kyi and wants Myanmar to be a blockade point for China… As for Britain, it is the one that has established the Burmese army since the Indian peninsula was a region of its influence, so it annexed Myanmar to its influence and the army continued to rule it directly or indirectly, and this continued until America was able to support Suu Kyi’s party, which won a big victory in the 2015 elections, and took over the government, but it was almost monitored by the army in all its movements according to the powers given to the army in the 2008 constitution. When it won again in the 2020 elections with a percentage of 83%, Britain feared that the American influence would stabilize, so it moved the army to the coup, and this is what happened. That is, what happened in Myanmar is in the matter of the political conflict between America and Britain, and the elections were only an apparent entry point. This matter, meaning the conflict, was known to those with vision… The following was mentioned in the Answer to Question dated 26/06/2012: (the regime in Burma, which in the past was directly controlled by the generals in military uniform, and is now being controlled by the retired generals in civilian dress, is still loyal to the British, who have supported the regime secretly and openly, directly and indirectly, through their agents in India. Also the British have supported the Buddhists in the killing and torturing of Muslims, not only in recent times, but ever since the Islamic rule came to an end in that country… With regards to the US, it supports the National Democratic Party led by Aung San Suu Kyi and made her win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. Her father Aung Sang was opposed to the British and was killed in 1947… Thus, America is not satisfied with the political situation in Burma…).

6- Therefore, the American reaction was strong, as White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: (The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed… (BBC, France Press 1/1/2021). U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the “release all government officials and civil society leaders” in Myanmar and said, “The military must reverse these actions immediately…” (BBC 1/1/2021). Daniel Russell, Obama’s top diplomat to East Asia, who established close relations with Aung Suu Kyi (Suu Kyi), described the seizure of power as (a huge setback – not only for democracy in the region…) (AFP 1/1/2021) and Reuters quoted an American official on 2/20/2021 that Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tried but was unable to connect to Myanmar’s military at the request of the White House, and the agency indicated that “Myanmar’s military has strong ties to China and has little interaction with the U.S. military.” Thus, it is confirmed that what is behind Suu Kyi is America, and that America’s interest in Myanmar is due to its alignment with China in the first place, as it wants to curb China from all sides and prevent its expansion in its territory to remain confined to its land, China only, so America wants to liquidate British influence from this country as it is working to liquidate it from all its regions, especially Indian subcontinent.

7- Nevertheless, Britain, with its political cunning, made its agents in the Burmese army show friendship to China and approach the Communists to cover their truth since the first army coup d’état in 1962, as they approach Russia, and thus tempted China and Russia to support the Burmese regime in the face of America. That is why when this coup happened to depose the Suu Kyi government, Britain lowered the reactions by submitting a draft resolution to the Security Council for condemning the coup and restoring power, knowing that this would collide with the Chinese refusal that appears in support of the regime led by the army. Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward, spoke in a soft diplomatic tone while introducing the British draft resolution, saying: (We’ll continue to monitor the situation and take actions that the council can reach agreement on… We want to return to respecting the democratic will of the people…) (Arabic 21 2/2/2021). Indeed, when Britain presented the draft resolution to the Security Council on 2/2/2021, China opposed it, and had announced its outspoken position in favour of the coup d’état from the outset. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: [“We have noted what has happened in Myanmar and are in the process of further understanding the situation. China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar’s. We hope that all sides in Myanmar can appropriately handle their differences under the constitution and legal framework and safeguard political and social stability,” (Xinhua, 1/2/2021).

Likewise, Russia did not condemn the coup, as the Russian Foreign Ministry said, (We hope for a peaceful settlement of the situation in accordance with the current legislation through the resumption of political dialogue and the preservation of sustainable socio-economic development of the country… (Russian Novosti 1/2/2021)]. And so, China and Russia stood with the army and Britain’s malice and cunning succeeded!

8- For Muslims in Myanmar, the coup leader is primarily responsible for the persecution and displacement of Muslims in 2017. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on 1 February 2021: “There are about 600,000 Rohingya those that remain in Rakhine State, including 120,000 people who are effectively confined to camps, they cannot move freely and have extremely limited access to basic health and education services … So our fear is that the events may make the situation worse for them” (Reuters 1/2/2021). It is worth mentioning that the persecution of Muslims is shared by both parties, even if the methods differ, and we have mentioned the Answer to Question dated 26/06/2012: (In spite of the political tussle between America and Britain in Burma, they agree to support the Buddhists in torturing the Muslims, without the West being moved by any alleged humane feelings, except in some hollow public statements.). This is what actually happened. When the army and the common fanatical Buddhists, led by their hateful monks, persecuted Muslims in 2017, America did nothing to mention. And their agent Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Suu Kyi (!), defended the army’s operations in persecution and forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Muslims, as the number reached about 700 thousand Rohingya Muslims displaced from their Arakan region, and they seized their money and lands. On his Facebook page on 16/9/2017, the Burmese army chief, General Min Aung Hling, spoke his hateful speech against Muslims and his denial of their existence, entity and right, without fear of international responses, relying on Britain and Europe’s support for him, so he wrote: [“They demand recognizing them as Rohingya, a group that was never an ethnic group in Myanmar.” He considered them to be Bengali, saying, “The issue of the Bengalis is a national issue, and we need unity to reveal the truth about it.”

The army said: “the operations it lauches in the northern Rakhine state aim to oust insurgent Rohingya who attacked police posts last August 25″…) (BBC 17/9/2017)] and the BBC added, “Army Commander Hlaing visited Europe in November last year (in 2016)”, and was welcomed in Europe after his invitation to attend a conference of army commanders, and was not received by any protests either in Italy or Belgium). The West with its conflicting wings in Burma do not care what happens to Muslims there, who slaughtered them in other areas during the days of colonialism and turned a blind eye to their massacres in Bosnia and elsewhere, and supports the Jewish entity usurping Palestine, which deserted and killed many of its people and continues to do so under their hearing and sight, but each side is exploiting the plight of Muslims in Myanmar for political motives when necessary. As for the US sanctions against some military leaders, including the current coup leader, they are nothing but because they are English agents who are opposed to American influence and not because they persecuted and deserted Muslims, otherwise America should have imposed sanctions on Prime Minister Suu Kyi as well, as she justified this persecution and refused to denounce it or condemn the army or the Buddhists, yet she was not covered by the punishment…

9- As for the existing regimes in the Islamic world, they do not care about the Muslims’s issue. least work to put pressure on the regime there in the past and they are not expected to do anything at present to support Muslims there. They are singing on the strings of America and the West by denouncing the coup against democracy, and the issue of the Muslims is not in their minds, as the shield of the Muslims – the Caliph-Imam – is no longer there!

«الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ» “Verily the Imam is but a shield behind whom the people fight and are protected by” [Muslim] and if he was he would not have been silent about the grievance one Rohingya woman crying out “Wa Mutasimah”! Not to mention the thousands who are killed and displaced from their countries. Therefore, one of the most important duties is the serious and sincere hard work to establish the system that will support Muslims, Allah willing, in every corner of the earth that will be folded for the Ummah of Muhammad (saw). This system is the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, which the Prophet (saw) gave its glad tidings in his saying:

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ» “then it will be a Khilafah “Caliphate” on the method of Prophethood…” (Extracted by Ahmed).

(وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ قَرِيباً)

“…and they say, “When is that?” Say, “Perhaps it will be soon” [Al-Isra’: 51]

22nd Rajab 1442 AH – 06/03/2021 CE

(Translated)