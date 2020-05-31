Q&A: Everyone Must Carry the Daw’ah based on their Ability

Question:

Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh, our Amir. I want to ask about my role in the work to establish the State, when I do not have the skills to do so?

I await your answer.

I want guidance from you, as I am confused, I don’t know who I am, I ask you by Allah what can I do?

By Amir Al-Hajj Jab

Answer:

Assalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuh

My brother, Allah does not charge a soul except [with that within] its capacity. People differ in their abilities and in their mastery of the Dawah actions and their good skills in conveying the call. As well as they differ in their educational and intellectual achievement and wisdom in presenting the issues, they also differ in their knowledge from the Book of Allah (swt) and the Sunnah of His Messenger ﷺ … These are things that exist among humans, and assignment (takleef) of the action is based on ability, this is clear in the verses of the noble Qur’an and the Hadith of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ: Allah (swt) says: لَا يُكَلِّفُ اللَّهُ نَفْسًا إِلَّا وُسْعَهَا “Allah does not charge a soul except [with that within] its capacity” [Al-Baqara: 286]. Allah (swt) says: لَا يُكَلِّفُ اللَّهُ نَفْسًا إِلَّا مَا آتَاهَا “Allah does not charge a soul except [according to] what He has given it” [At-Talaq: 7]

The Prophet ﷺ said: «لَا تَحْقِرَنَّ مِنْ الْمَعْرُوفِ شَيْئًا وَلَوْ أَنْ تَلْقَى أَخَاكَ بِوَجْهٍ طَلْق» “Do not consider any act of goodness as being insignificant even if it is meeting your brother with a cheerful face.” (Muslim). The Prophet ﷺ said: «بَلِّغُوا عَنِّي وَلَوْ آيَةً» “Convey from me even an Ayah (of the Qur’an)” (Bukhari).

On the authority of Zaid Ibn Thabit: on the authority of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, he said: «نَضَّرَ اللَّهُ امْرَأً سَمِعَ مِنَّا حَدِيثًا فَحَفِظَهُ فَبَلَّغَهُ، فَرُبَّ حَامِلِ فِقْهٍ لَيْسَ بِفَقِيهٍ» “May Allah brighten a man who hears a tradition from us, gets it by heart and passes it on to others. Many a bearer of knowledge conveys it to one who is more versed than he is; and many a bearer of knowledge is not versed in it.” (Related in Al-Kabeer by At-Tabarani)

So my brother, you can command the good and forbid what is evil as much as you can, and you can convey a verse or two verses. It is not a requirement that you should be from the memorizers of the Noble Qur’an and the Noble Sunnah, in order for you to enjoin the good and forbid the evil, but rather you should do this as much as you can, and seek help from Allah (swt) and trust in Him, and Allah (swt) looks after the righteous.

Your brother,

Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah

24 Ramadan 1441 AH

17/5/2020 CE

