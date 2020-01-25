Putin the Russian President is an Enemy of Palestine and Muslims, Welcoming him is a Heinous Crime

Tomorrow, Thursday 23/1/2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in the Blessed Land of Palestine, and begins his visit by advocating and supporting the usurping Jewish entity as part of tribute activities by the annual Holocaust forum in occupied Al Quds (Jerusalem). On the sidelines of his visit to Bethlehem, Putin will open Al Najma Street and meet with the President of the Palestinian Authority (PA), Abbas!

Putin is an enemy of Islam and Muslims. He has always warned the West against the establishment of the Khilafah state (Caliphate) that elevates the affairs of Muslims and uproots the colonialists, so he rushed to play dirty criminal roles against Muslims in Syria, Libya and others, and his crimes against Chechen Muslims and the Muslims in Russia witness to the extent of his hatred and crime, which surpassed the predecessors and successors!

Moreover, the Russian President and his government always confirm and declare their concern for the Jewish entity and its security, and they were the first to recognize the Jewish entity in 1948, and they were the ones who gave access for the aircraft of this usurping entity to bomb Syria. This visit of Putin is another evidence of the alignment of Russia and the Jewish entity in one trench. Allah (swt) says: يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا الْيَهُودَ وَالنَّصَارَى أَوْلِيَاءَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَوْلِيَاءُ بَعْضٍ وَمَنْ يَتَوَلَّهُمْ مِنْكُمْ فَإِنَّهُ مِنْهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يَهْدِي الْقَوْمَ الظَّالِمِينَ “O you who have believed, do not take the Jews and the Christians as allies. They are [in fact] allies of one another. And whoever is an ally to them among you – then indeed, he is [one] of them. Indeed, Allah guides not the wrongdoing people” [Al-Mai’da: 51].

So after Allah’s saying, and crimes committed by the criminal Putin, does the Palestinian Authority consider his visit in support of the Palestine issue? What political absurdity is this of the PA and its leaders?!

The reception of PA to this killer and butcher is a political crime, as it has opposed the words of Allah and His Messenger, and ignored the feelings of Muslims whose blood is being shed until this moment in Ash-Sham, by the brutal Russian bombing. It did not pay attention to the support of this criminal Putin for the Jewish entity and its support of it with various kinds of ways. The PA practices political deception by claiming that Putin stands by the people of Palestine! …

The truth is that Putin does not stand with the people of Palestine but rather stands with the Palestinian Authority and its security apparatus to play its dirty role in the interests of Russia and the interests of the enemies of Islam. He stands with the PA and its apparatus to implement the policies of the enemies of Islam in education, legislation and laws that aim to separate Muslims from their Deen and beliefs. He stands with the Palestinian Authority to extract a land that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ had given as waqf (endowment) to Tamim Al-Dari, may Allah be pleased with him and to give its ownership to the Russian Church, in a clear challenge to Islam and its rules. This is the truth of the Russian position; supporting the PA and its security apparatus to implement projects of the enemies of Islam that aim to separate the people of Palestine from their Islam and the rules of their Deen and exert pressure on them to accept surrender solutions and dissolve the issue of Palestine so that the Jewish entity can enjoy security and safety.

And what the Palestinian Authority did yesterday (Tuesday): erected barriers, detained hundreds, and mobilized its repressive apparatus to prevent a peaceful picket in Ramallah, which Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land called for to protest the visit of the criminal Putin, confirms that the Palestinian Authority is nothing more than a tool to serve the enemies of Islam. What is painful to us is that the sons of Muslims who are affiliated to the PA’s apparatus implement the instructions of their leaders to suppress their brothers and their people?! Or is this the new Palestinian who was promised by Dayton to reassure the Jewish entity, the Palestinian who oppresses his people and is hostile to his Ummah in the service of Jewish entity and the enemies of Islam …?!! But we recite to them the words of Allah (swt): يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَخُونُوا اللَّهَ وَالرَّسُولَ وَتَخُونُوا أَمَانَاتِكُمْ وَأَنْتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ “O you who have believed, do not betray Allah and the Messenger or betray your trusts while you know [the consequence]” [Al-Anfal: 27]

Those who are traitors to Allah and His Messenger ﷺ neither are argued for them nor defended, Allah (swt) says: إِنَّا أَنْزَلْنَا إِلَيْكَ الْكِتَابَ بِالْحَقِّ لِتَحْكُمَ بَيْنَ النَّاسِ بِمَا أَرَاكَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَكُنْ لِلْخَائِنِينَ خَصِيمًا * وَاسْتَغْفِرِ اللَّهَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ كَانَ غَفُورًا رَحِيمًا * وَلَا تُجَادِلْ عَنِ الَّذِينَ يَخْتَانُونَ أَنْفُسَهُمْ إِنَّ اللَّهَ لَا يُحِبُّ مَنْ كَانَ خَوَّانًا أَثِيمًا * يَسْتَخْفُونَ مِنَ النَّاسِ وَلَا يَسْتَخْفُونَ مِنَ اللَّهِ وَهُوَ مَعَهُمْ إِذْ يُبَيِّتُونَ مَا لَا يَرْضَى مِنَ الْقَوْلِ وَكَانَ اللَّهُ بِمَا يَعْمَلُونَ مُحِيطاً “Indeed, We have revealed to you, [O Muhammad], the Book in truth so you may judge between the people by that which Allah has shown you. And do not be for the deceitful an advocate.* And seek forgiveness of Allah. Indeed, Allah is ever Forgiving and Merciful. * And do not argue on behalf of those who deceive themselves. Indeed, Allah loves not one who is a habitually sinful deceiver. * They conceal [their evil intentions and deeds] from the people, but they cannot conceal [them] from Allah, and He is with them [in His knowledge] when they spend the night in such as He does not accept of speech. And ever is Allah, of what they do, encompassing.” [An-Nisa: 105-108]

Finally:

The PA, with its crimes, confirms its bias towards the colonists’ side and its separation from the people of Palestine and the general Muslims, and that it is an instrument used to serve Western projects, and it is ready to suppress the people of Palestine and abuse them to prove its loyalty to the occupiers and the colonists. This requires the people of Palestine to hold it to account and to be absolved of its crimes … And soon, Allah willing, the Ummah will regain its pride and Khilafah and will take its powerful revenge from Putin and the leaders of disbelief and their helpers. الَّذِينَ يَتَّخِذُونَ الْكَافِرِينَ أَوْلِيَاءَ مِنْ دُونِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ أَيَبْتَغُونَ عِنْدَهُمُ الْعِزَّةَ فَإِنَّ الْعِزَّةَ لِلَّهِ جَمِيعًا “Those who take disbelievers as allies instead of the believers. Do they seek with them honor [through power]? But indeed, honor belongs to Allah entirely” [An-Nisa: 139]

Media office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed land – Palestine

Wednesday, 27th Jumada I 1441 AH

22/01/2020 CE

No: BN/S 1441 / 04