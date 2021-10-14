Protests-Demonstrations were organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Bangladesh against the Atrocities of Modi Government on the Muslims of Assam

Today (Friday, 8/10/2021) after Jummah prayer Hizb ut Tahrir/Wilayah Bangladesh, organized protest-demonstrations at various mosques in Dhaka and Chattogram City against the atrocities by the extremist-Hindutva Modi regime on the residents of a Muslim neighborhood, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.

The speakers addressed to the Muslims: The world witnessed, on social media platforms, a chilling video clip showing Indian police forces shooting the residents of a Muslim neighborhood, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, to forcibly evict them from their homes. The footing showed the cold-blooded shooting of a farmer, whose name was Mo’in al-Haq. He was hit in the chest and fell down, dying, after which police officers charged to beat him with sticks, whilst he was dying. A photojournalist, who was accompanying the police forces, Bijay Shankar Baniya, stomped on the wounded, motionless body of Mo’in, may Allah (swt) have mercy on him and forgive him. This happened within the process of displacing thousands of Muslims in the state of Assam, in northeastern India. The Minister of Assam, responsible for the State of Assam, Himanta Sarma, tweeted about the evictions carried out by Assam Police, expressing his joy, “Continuing our drive against illegal encroachments, I am happy and compliment district administration of Darrang and @assampolice for having cleared about 4500 bigha, by evicting 800 households, demolishing 4 illegal religious structures and a private instn at Sipajhar, Darrang.” Meanwhile, media outlets reported that about 20,000 Muslims were expelled from their homes, after the authorities’ decision to eradicate residential neighborhoods for Muslims, on the pretext that they were built on state-owned land.

The Speakers reminded the Muslims in India who were targeted and oppressed: Weakness invites humiliation, whilst preparedness for death brings honor. The Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«مَنْ قُتِلَ دُونَ مَالِهِ فَهُوَ شَهِيدٌ وَمَنْ قُتِلَ دُونَ دِينِهِ فَهُوَ شَهِيدٌ، وَمَنْ قُتِلَ دُونَ دَمِهِ فَهُوَ شَهِيدٌ، وَمَنْ قُتِلَ دُونَ أَهْلِهِ فَهُوَ شَهِيدٌ»

“He who is killed in defence of his property is a martyr, he who is killed in defence of his Deen is a martyr, he who is killed in self-defence is a martyr and he who is killed in defence of his family is a martyr.” (Tirmidhi). Therefore, we say to you, stand for your rights just as your brother Moin ul Haq stood. He was brave in confronting those who wished to loot his home.

The speakers reminded the Muslims: The killing and persecution of Muslims in India in general, and in Kashmir and Assam in particular, is not a new matter. It has been continuous ever since British colonialism violated the Islamic Indian Subcontinent, taking many criminal measures against the Muslims there. Britain’s policy was based on ethnic cleansing of the Muslims in the Subcontinent, dividing them within four entities, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar (Burma), in order to break up the strength, solidarity and unity of the people, weakening the dominance of Islam and Muslims over the Indian Subcontinent.

The BJP government, led by the butcher of Gujrat and destroyer of the Babri Masjid, Modi, and the local government in Assam, are merely an extension of that British colonialist era, albeit with a new American slant, as Modi’s party leans towards American colonialism. So, it was not surprising to see the stone silence of the Kafir West, led by the new and old colonialists, towards the crimes committed by the stepdaughter of Western colonialism, India, against Islam and Muslims within its territory. Nor is it surprising to see the stone silence of the treacherous rulers like Sheikha Hasina and Imran Khan, as they are agents of colonialism and active collaborator of Western crusader USA-Britain and their client state India against war on Islam and Muslims.

The speakers called upon the Muslims: Supporting the Muslims in India and protecting their sanctities are obliged upon all the Muslims; Allah (swt) says

(وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ إِلَّا عَلَى قَوْمٍ بَيْنَكُمْ وَبَيْنَهُمْ مِيثَاقٌ وَاللَّهُ بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌ)

“If they seek your help ˹against persecution˺ in faith, it is your obligation to help them” [Surah Al-Anfal: 72]. Only the people of power and authority in Bangladesh are capable to topple this agent government, who are collaborating with Modi. It is only they who can mobilize the armies to support the Muslims in India and demolish the fortress of the Hindu State, not just to liberate Kashmir and Assam alone, but also to return the whole Indian Subcontinent to the fold of Islam, under the banner of the Second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), whose time has come.

O Muslims! It is obliged on you to demand to the Muslim army that they overthrow their treacherous rulers and grant their Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah and appoint the rightly guided Khaleefah, who would lead those armies to support Islam and Muslims, repeating the history of the military commander, Muhammed bin Qasim Al-Thaqafi, who opened the Indian Subcontinent to Islam.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

1 Rabi’ I 1443 – Friday, 8th October 2021

No: 05 / 1443