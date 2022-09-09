Protest in Deir Hassan to Denounce the Kidnapping of Ustaadh Nasser Sheikh Abdul Hai by the Turkish Regime’s Agents

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria organized a protest after Jumaa’a prayer in the town of Deir Hassan, countryside of Idlib, to denounce the kidnapping of Ustaadh Nasser Sheikh Abdul Hai, member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Syria, by the Security Forces of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (Turkish Regime’s Agents).

Friday, 06 Safar 1444 AH – 02 September 2022 CE

