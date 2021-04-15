Press Reply: Respected Brother/ Chief Editor of Al-Mawakib Newspaper

Respected Brother/ Chief Editor of Al-Mawakib Newspaper

Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh,

Subject: Press Reply We have read in your newspaper, Issue 271, Monday 23 Shaban 1442 AH, corresponding to 05 April 2021 CE, an article by the writer Ezzedine Saghiroun under the title: “In the Islamic logic: Sudan is an Islamic state? What an absurdity!!”; commenting on the Press Release of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan Entitled: “The Agreement of Al-Burhan and Al-Hilu to Separate Religion from the State (Originally Separated) is a Confirmation of America’s Hegemony Over the so-called Peace File”, where the article attacked Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan and incited the government against it, in addition to using terms not befitting a writer who wants to spread truth and justice, such as the word ‘absurdity’ which he used in the title of his article … In accordance with the right to respond to the fabrications and lies contained in the article, we kindly ask you to publish the following response to the article:

First: Hizb ut Tahrir is a political party based on the doctrine of the Ummah; the doctrine of the great Islam, and its confidence, is not, as the writer said, derived from the weakness of the government, but rather derived from the strength of the Islamic idea, and it is not afraid of the government or those behind it of the forces of disbelief that lead it, and it seems that the writer does not know Hizb ut Tahrir. The aim which Hizb ut Tahrir seeks is the aim of every sincere Muslim to his Deen and his Lord, as Islam commanded us to unify on its basis:

[إِنَّ هَذِهِ أُمَّتُكُمْ أُمَّةً وَاحِدَةً وَأَنَا رَبُّكُمْ فَاعْبُدُونِ]

“Truly, this, your Ummah is one, and I am your Lord, therefore worship Me” [Al-Anbiya: 92].

And the Holy Prophet (saw) commanded us to be under the shadow of one Khilafah:

«كَانَتْ بَنُو إِسْرَائِيلَ تَسُوسُهُمُ الْأَنْبِيَاءُ، كُلَّمَا هَلَكَ نَبِيٌّ خَلَفَهُ نَبِيٌّ، وَإِنَّهُ لَا نَبِيَّ بَعْدِي، وَسَتَكُونُ خُلَفَاءُ فَتَكْثُرُ»، قَالُوا: فَمَا تَأْمُرُنَا؟ قَالَ: «فُوا بِبَيْعَةِ الْأَوَّلِ، فَالْأَوَّلِ، وَأَعْطُوهُمْ حَقَّهُمْ، فَإِنَّ اللهَ سَائِلُهُمْ عَمَّا اسْتَرْعَاهُمْ»

“Bani Israel were ruled by their Prophets. When one died, there would follow another. There will be no Prophet after me, only Khulafaa’.’ They asked Rasulallah, ‘What should we do?’ He said ‘Give them bay’ah, one after the other, and give them their rights, because Allah will ask them about responsibility.” (Narrated by Muslim). And not under the oppressive heat of the national states which were made for us by the Kafir colonist, to make them functional states that serve his agenda, plunder the wealth of the Ummah so that the Kafir colonist lives in the prosperity of living, and the people live in these national states the hardship of living, and what we live in in Sudan despite its tremendous wealth on the surface and in the underground is the best evidence of this criminal policy.

Second: There is no link that binds peoples of different races and cultures (as the writer said) other than the great Islam, which melted peoples and nations into one melting pot, and one culture, which is the Islamic culture. And the people of Sudan with different ethnicities have no culture other than the culture of Islam, for they are Muslims, and Islam unites them. But the Kafir colonist West is the one who seeks to return the Muslims to the former times of Jahiliyyah (ignorance), where people differentiate on the basis of race and tribe, and unfortunately some Muslims have fallen prey to the lie, and become repeating these phrases without awareness!

Third: The writer intended to delude readers that there is an existing caliphate, and that Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan is part of this caliphate, then the writer wonders: “Whether it was in the old Astana … or is it a new caliphate moving with Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi”, then he concludes by saying: “… What ridiculous absurdity is this!!”

We tell the writer that the Khilafah does not exist on the ground, and that Hizb ut Tahrir that works in the whole world as it works in Sudan seeks among the Ummah and with it to resume the Islamic way of life that can only be by the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. As for what is deplorable and not ironic (as the writer said) that one of the sons of Muslims talk in this inappropriate way about the Khilafah, which is the absent obligation of the time, which obligates a pledge on his neck and the neck of every Muslim, as the Prophet (saw) said:

«مَنْ خَلَعَ يَداً مِنْ طَاعَةٍ، لَقِيَ اللهَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ لَا حُجَّةَ لَهُ، وَمَنْ مَاتَ وَلَيْسَ فِي عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ، مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً»“

The one who removes his hand from obedience he will meet Allah without a proof for himself’ and Whosoever dies without a bay’ah on his neck dies the death of Jahiliyyah.” (Narrated by Muslim).

Fourth: The writer does not see anything wrong that the people of falsehood act comfortably against Islam, calling for their falsehood, but is both astonished and frustrated at the work of Hizb ut Tahrir, the one who seeks to bring the Ummah that was separated by the Kafir colonist into weak cartoon-like states, when Sykes and Picot drew their borders and flags, and then placed on them custodians whose task is to execute the conspiracies of the colonial Kuffar at the expense of the Ummah. So how do you judge?!

In conclusion: We say to the writer and to all those who are provoked by Islam and its Dawah carriers: The Khilafah is coming despite the Kafir colonist and his subordinates in Muslim countries. For it is the promise of Allah (swt) who says:

[وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنْكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِنْ قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُمْ مِنْ بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً]

“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security,”And it is the glad tidings of the beloved Al-Mustafa (saw) who gave the glad tiding of its return righteous on the method of the Prophethood after the oppressive rule (al-Mulk al-Jabri) in which we live for more than a hundred years where he (saw) said:

«… ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيَّةً، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ نُبُوَّةٍ» ثُمَّ سَكَتَ

“….Then there will be an oppressive rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.” Then he (saw) fell silent”.

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

24 Sha’aban 1442 – Sunday, 4th April 2021

No: HTS 1442 / 64

(Translated)