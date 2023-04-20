Announcement of the New Moon of Shawwal for the Year 1444 AH and Congratulations on the Occasion of the Blessed Eid ul-Fitr

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Ila Allah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa Lillahi Alhamd

Bismillahi Ar-Rahman Ar-Raheem. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, Peace and blessings be upon the best of Messengers, our master Muhammed, peace be upon him and upon his family and all of his companions…

Bukhari extracted in his Sahih on the authority of Muhammad Bin Ziyad that he said, I heard Abu Hurairah (ra) say: that the Prophet (saw) said, or he said: Abu Al-Qasim (saw) said:

«صوموا لِرُؤيتِهِ وأَفْطِرُوا لرؤيتِهِ فإنْ غُـبِّيَ عليكم فَعُدُّوا ثَلَاثِينَ»

“Observe fast on sighting it (the new moon) and break it on sighting it. But if (due to clouds) the actual position of the moon is concealed from you, you should then complete thirty days.”

After investigating the new moon of Shawwal on this blessed eve of Friday, the sighting of the new moon has been confirmed according to the Shariah requirements, in some Muslim countries, and therefore tomorrow, Friday is the first day of the month of Shawwal and first day of the blessed Eid ul-Fitr.

In this blessed occasion of Eid ul Fitr, Hizb ut Tahrir extends its sincerest congratulations to the Muslim Ummah, asking Allah to return it next year and its state already established, and Allah has empowered its Deen, and spread its banner. I also extend special congratulations on my behalf and on the behalf of the Head of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir and all the brothers and sisters working in its departments and units to the Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir, the eminent scholar Sheikh Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, may Allah protect him, asking Allah Almighty to grant him attainment in leading this Dawah to achieve the glad-tiding of the Messenger of Allah (saw) by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

One of the most beautiful scenes that a person can witness in his life is the scene of Muslims gathered together shaking hands with each other after the Eid ul-Fitr prayer, their faces radiate with reassurance and optimism, and the joy of their children fills the atmosphere of their gathering with pleasure and joy. For Muslims, Eid ul-Fitr is not only an annual date for celebration, rather it is a date with true happiness, when they attain the pleasure of Allah after exerting the effort of fasting, standing up in the night prayer (qiyam) and striving for what pleases Him (swt). On the authority of Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, that the Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«قَالَ اللَّهُ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ: كُلُّ عَمَلِ ابْنِ آدَمَ لَهُ إِلَّا الصِّيَامَ، هُوَ لِي وَأَنَا أَجْزِي بِهِ»

“Allah, the Glorified and Exalted, said: Every deed of the son of Adam is for him, except fasting; it is for me and I shall reward for it.”

This concept of happiness in Islam gives the pleasure of joy and bliss a distinctive taste for Muslims.

Today, humanity is in dire need of this tranquility that the Islamic system brings in all areas of life, not just in the days of Eid. The colonial kaffir West has exhausted its people and the people of the world with local and global wars and economic and even health crises. The West has adopted the misery of people as a means, monopolizing resources as an end, and separating the Deen from life as a creed. Thus, a person is deprived of living humanely and attaining his tranquility. So, life (of the people) became either gasping after lusts, chasing a loaf of bread, and being refugees from wars and persecution. Allah (swt) says:

﴿وَمَنْ أَعْرَضَ عَن ذِكْرِي فَإِنَّ لَهُ مَعِيشَةً ضَنكاً﴾

“And whoever turns away from My remembrance – indeed, he will have a depressed [i.e., difficult] life, and We will gather [i.e., raise] him on the Day of Resurrection blind.” [Ta Ha: 124].

O Muslims:

There is a trust upon your necks, it is the message of Islam, as it is an obligation from Allah to you, it is the legacy of our master Muhammad (saw) so that we all carry it to the world. Allah (swt) says:

﴿وَكَذَلِكَ جَعَلْنَاكُمْ أُمَّةً وَسَطاً لِّتَكُونُواْ شُهَدَاء عَلَى النَّاسِ وَيَكُونَ الرَّسُولُ عَلَيْكُمْ شَهِيداً﴾

“Thus, we have made you a wasata [i.e., just] community that you will be witnesses over the people and the Messenger will be a witness over you” [Al-Baqara: 143].

Therefore, it is unfair that Islam is not implemented in this world. As soon as its state is established, the Islamic Ummah, will be, as it was in all its eras, a refuge for humanity, to which all the oppressed and defeated will seek refuge. Its environs provide the warmth with the justice and system of Islam. And this will remain the same, Allah willing, until the Muslims conquer the world and spread Islam in it.

O Muslims, O People of Power and Protection:

It is a great injustice against humanity that Islam is not implemented in its life. Capitalism has done its work on the people, and there is no one who can deter its evils and heal the world from its diseases except the Islamic Ummah, under the shade of the Khilafah (Caliphate); which was once a political force running the world order. Today, the Ummah is ready to return as it was, and the Khilafah project is ready in the hands of Hizb ut Tahrir under the leadership of the eminent scholar Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, with him are the members of the Hizb who are spread out in the capital cities of the Islamic Ummah and throughout the world. Your Ummah appeals to you with its homes that were destroyed, with the blood of its children that was shed, and with its sanctities that were violated, it appeals to you to save it from the hands of the oppressors.

Hizb ut Tahrir appeals to you with the enlightened thought and the Khilafah project that it prepared with the steadfastness of its members in the face of the harm of the immoral rulers whose poor governance you are still silent about, so will you respond, O soldier of the Islamic Ummah?! Allah (swt) says:

﴿وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ﴾

“those who gave shelter and aided – it is they who are the believers, truly. For them is forgiveness and noble provision” [Al-Anfal: 74].

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La illaha illa Allah… Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Wa Lillahil Hamd

Eid Mubarak, Wassalamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullah Wa Barakatuhu.

The eve of Friday is the first of the month of Shawwal for the Hijri year 1444 corresponding to 21 April 2023 CE.

Eng. Salah Eddine Adada

Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

Issue No: 1444 AH / 034

29th Ramadan 1444 – Thursday, 20th April 2023

(Translated)