Prayer of Absentia for the Martyrs of The Blessed Land of Palestine across 21 Cities in Turkey

In the light of the atmosphere in The Blessed Land of Palestine from continuous assaults by the usurping Jewish entity against the blessed Masjid Al Aqsa as well as the continuous siege and bombardment of the Gaza Strip that has been going on for 15 years, where more than 200 Muslim men and women were martyred the past two weeks. Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Turkey organized an Absentee Prayer for the martyrs of The Blessed Land of Palestine in 21 major cities in Turkey after Salat al Jumaa’ on May 21, 2021.

Friday, 09 Shawwal 1442 AH – 21 May 2021 CE