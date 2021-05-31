Podcast: Nafsiyah Reflections – The Genocide of this Ummah

We are dying, and all it seems we can do is watch helplessly, waiting for something, for anything! Watching the “numbers” of the martyrs go up. AS IF THEY ARE MERE NUMBERS! Or as if just last month these children weren’t playing around and laughing at the kitchen table as their mother was making breakfast, or as if these weren’t children excited to wear their new Eid clothes yesterday or their father kissing them goodnight telling them not to be afraid the night before.

