PANEL: “The Kurdish Issue and the Seeking for Solutions”

In the series of activities titled: “The Kurdish Issue and the Search for a Solution”, which started with the June issue of the Koklu Degisim Magazine, continued with a panel held in Istanbul. The panel, which took place at the Koklu Degisim Istanbul office, was attended by Mahmut Kar, the Head of the Media Office Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey, and Musa Bayoğlu, the writer of Koklu Degisim, as the studio guests, former parliamentarian of Diyarbakir Altan Tan, journalist-writer and Mazlum-der deputy chairman Kenan Alpay, lawyer Nesip Yıldırım, on the other hand, participated online.

In the panel moderated by the Koklu Degisim Istanbul representative Muhammed Emin Yıldırım, Musa Bayoğlu started first. Dedicating his speech to Sheikh Said on the occasion of the 96th anniversary of his martyrdom, Musa Bayoğlu said that Sheikh Said, as an exemplary scholar, did not remain silent about the abolition of the religion of Allah and sacrificed his life to defend the Caliphate.

After Musa Bayoğlu’s speech, Mahmut Kar, Head of Media Office Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey, took the floor. Mahmut Kar made a presentation titled, “the Cause of the Kurdish Issue”, explained in items how the Kurdish issue occurred. Mahmut Kar said that the first reason for the problem was the separation of Islam from life, the second reason was the secularist Kemalist regime’s nationalist impositions, and the third reason was the dirty relations with the colonial western states.

After Mahmut Kar’s presentation, Mazlum-der deputy chairman lawyer Nesip Yıldırım participated in the program with an online connection. Answering the question: “Are the Kurdish Issue and the terror issue the same or are they different things?”, Nesip Yıldırım said that the Kurdish issue is a complicated issue that started with the abolition of the Caliphate and continues today with its social, cultural and political dimensions, and that the PKK deepened the problem by resorting to terrorism and violence.

After Nesip Yıldırım finished his speech, journalist-writer Kenan Alpay joined the program online. Underlining that it is not possible to solve the Kurdish issue with a nationalist language, Kenan Alpay said that the solution exists in Islamic brotherhood, in the consciousness of the Ummah, and that Muslims in Turkey should advise each other on this issue.

After the evaluation made by Kenan Alpay, former parliamentarian of Diyarbakır Altan Tan became the last speaker to connect to the program online. Altan Tan, who said that Turkey should definitely solve the Kurdish issue with its own internal (domestic) dynamics, said that the approaches of the government and the opposition that see the Kurds only as a vote depot are problematic, that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) should agree with Turkey for a solution, and that war would only bring disaster for the entire region he said it.

After Altan Tan finished his speech, Mahmut Kar, Head of Hizb ut Tahrir Turkey Media Office, made a presentation titled “Steps to be Taken for the Ultimate Solution of the Kurdish Issue” in the second round. After the evaluations of Mahmut Kar, Musa Bayoğlu made his second presentation titled: “Islam’s Solution to the Kurdish Issue.” After Musa Bayoğlu’s speech, the program concluded.

