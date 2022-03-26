Palestine with its Men, Women, and Clans Announces its categorical rejection of the Family Protection Law and CEDAW!

In a massive solemn gathering held by Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the people of Palestine announced their categorical rejection of the Family Protection Law emanating from CEDAW, which the Palestinian Authority intends to approve.

The speakers were presented by Dr. Musab Abu Arqoub, a member of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine, who described the Palestinian Authority as corrupting the land in its quest to pass the CEDAW and the Family Protection Law. Abu Arqoub described CEDAW and the Family Protection Law as a war against the Islamic Ummah, its religion and its culture, and that we will not stand by as spectators in this war.

Then the speeches and positions of the women and clans of the people of Palestine followed, so the virtuous educator Umm Abdullah spoke on behalf of the women of Palestine, stressing that the women of Palestine today stand with their fathers, sons, husbands and brothers in rejection of CEDAW and the Family Destruction Law. Umm Abdullah said, “We, the authentic women of Palestine, are proud of our religion and the law of our Lord… As for that rogue group that does not belong to our religion and the law of our Lord and claims to represent us, we disavow them and they do not represent us.”

She addressed the women’s associations funded by the West by saying: “You do not represent us or the women of Palestine… Whoever represents us is the one who preserves our dignity and protects our honor, and we are not satisfied with anything but Islam and its rulings that govern us… The honor of our fathers, brothers, sons and daughters is safeguarded by the provisions of Islam and the Sharia of the Most Gracious. The West, which hires you, is the one who suffers the destruction of immorality and vice.. It is the one who needs to uproot its civilization and its failed treatments, and it is the one who lacks a divine law that restores balance to all of humanity.”

Then the clans of the people of Palestine announced their categorical position rejecting the CEDAW agreement, so Hajj Abdul-Wahhab Ghaith, the representative of the clans spoke, stating that the event was serious and requires the final say, stressing that the people of the Ummah reject the CEDAW agreement and that the people of the Ummah are the decision-makers, and that the family protection law will not pass. ٍ

Several notable leaders from Palestine’s clans announced their adamant rejection of CEDAW and the Palestinian Authority’s ongoing attempt to pass such destructive laws on the people of Palestine undermining the family structure and its ideals.

Delegate of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

