Palestine Protest in Gaza: “An Appeal from Gaza to the Islamic Ummah and Muslim Armies!”

Hizb ut Tahrir/ The Blessed Land of Palestine organized a protest in Gaza in order to mobilize the Muslim Armies to overthrow the traitorous rulers and establish the second Khilafah Rashidah State on the Method of the Prophethood, and move immediately to liberate the Blessed Land of Palestine.

Wednesday, 02 Shabaan 1444 AH – 22 February 2023 CE

