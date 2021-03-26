Palestine: Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier from the First Generation

[مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ

وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.” [Al-Ahzab:23]

(Translated)

Hizb ut Tahrir in the blessed land of Palestine mourns one of the first generation, the Maqdisi (from Al-Quds) Da’wah carrier:

Hajj Muhammad Al-Sawwaf (Abu Abdullah)

Who passed away this morning at an age over 90 years old, which he spent in the worship of Allah (swt) and carrying the Da’wah to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

Hajj Muhammad Al-Sawwaf (rahimahullah) was with the founder of Hizb ut Tahrir, Sheikh Taqiudeen An-Nabhani (rahimahullah), in the first Halaqaat in the blessed Masjid Al-Aqsa. He remained steadfast and persistent in the circles of the Hizb and the lessons of knowledge in the blessed Masjid Al-Aqsa, raising his voice in all corners of the mosque, enjoining the good and forbidding the evil, despite his old age and weak body. He used to love the Shabab, proclaiming victory and asking Allah (swt) to allow him to witness the Khilafah, until the decree of Allah came while he is on this path, and his soul departed to its Lord.

We ask Allah to have mercy on him, to enter him into Jannah, and to reward him immensely on behalf of Islam and the Muslims. Inna lillah wa inna Ilayhi rajioon (to Allah we belong and unto Him we shall return.)

To Allah belongs that which He has given and His is whatever He has taken away, and we will only say that which pleases our Lord, Inna lillah wa inna Ilayhi rajioon.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine

Press Release

8 Sha’aban 1442 – Sunday, 21st March 2021

No: BN/S 1442 /10