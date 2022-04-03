Palestine: Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier from the First Generation of Hizb ut Tahrir Al-Hajj Tahir Abdul Razzaq Al-Ju’bah (Abu Muhammad)

(مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً)

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance], and they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]

Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine mourns one of Hizb ut Tahrir’s men, the Dawah carrier from the first generation in its ranks, a righteous man from the city of Al-Khalil. The Marhoom by the will of Allah (swt):

Al-Hajj Tahir Abdul Razzaq Al-Ju’bah (Abu Muhammad)

Who passed on to the mercy of Allah (swt) this Thursday morning, 31/3/2022. Al-Hajj, may Allah have mercy on him, spent his life carrying the call of Islam and working to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly-Guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, wherever he resided and travelled. He, may Allah have mercy on him, was at the forefront of carrying the call. He made the work to establish the state of Islam and speaking about its obligation part of his talks (duroos) in mosques, in his gatherings, and his speech. He was known, may Allah have mercy on him, for his keenness to attend and participate in most of the activities of Dawah in the Blessed Land until he was crippled by illness and old age.

It is attested that he, may Allah have mercy on him, adopted people’s interests and fought for their causes. Al-Hajj was a prominent figure in his family and in the city of Al-Khalil. He was known for reconciling between the people, devoting his time and effort to prevent bloodshed and resolve disputes. He even participated in the last moves to solve the major problem months ago in the city of Al-Khalil. He attended he could and hardly stand on his feet.

May Allah bless our dear deceased with His Vast Mercy, make his abode in His Spacious Gardens, Inna Lilah Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’oon, “To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return”. May Allah reward his family greatly and bestow them with patience and solace, we ask Allah to make the Noble Qur’an an intercessor for him on the Day of judgement. Al-Hajj, may Allah have mercy on him, has taken the Book of Allah as a close companion, that he did not abandon since his illness made him confined to his home. We do not say except what pleases Allah. To Allah belongs what He gave and to Allah what He took, everything with Him is set for a specified span.

