Palestine: Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier from the First Generation

[مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلًا]

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance], and they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [Al-Ahzaab: 23]



Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine mourns one of the first generation, the Maqdisi (from Al-Quds) Da’wah carrier:

Al-Haj Salah Ahmad Al-Halabi (Abu Imad),

Who departed to the mercy of Allah (swt) this morning, at the age over 84 years old, which he spent in the obedience to Allah and carrying the Dawah to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood.

Hajj Salah (Rahimahullah); born in Abu Deis 1937 to a religious family, was a student of the founder of Hizb ut Tahrir, Sheikh Taqiudeen An-Nabhani (Rahimahullah), and His father accompanied him as a youngster to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque to listen to the Halaqaat (circles) of Sheikh Taqiudeen An-Nabhani, then he went on carrying the da’wah wherever he travelled; to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Libya, Jordan and Palestine, proclaiming the Truth, strong in his stances, from whom men derive steadfastness, resolve and devotion. He remained a beacon of light even at his old age, working between people and youth, inviting them and prompting them to work with Hizb ut Tahrir for the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) state on the method of Prophethood.

Among what is reminisced about Hajj Salah (Rahimahullah), his prominent role in building a mosque on a hill in southern of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) in a short time to prevent it from being given to the Christians by King Hussein of Jordan, as he had granted Pope Paul VI an entire mountain in a strategic location in the Al-Eizariya area, one of the outskirts of Al-Quds, to build a huge church, so Allah failed this plan, at the hands of Hajj Salah and his brothers from the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, by building a mosque in record time and occupying it with worshipers.

We ask Allah almighty to bless him with His vast mercy and grant him the entrance into His wide Jannah and to reward him on behalf of us, and the Muslims the best reward.

To Allah belongs what He gave and to Allah what He took, everything with Him is set for a specified term, and Ina Lillah Wa Ina Ilaihi Raji’oon (To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in The Blessed Land of Palestine

Press Release

18 Ramadan 1442 – Friday, 30th April 2021

No: BN/S 1442 / 14

(Translated)