Palestine: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Bassam Omar Hasan Mushahara (Abu Mus’ab)

مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ]

[وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration.” [TMQ Al-Ahzab:23]

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine mourns one of the party’s men, the late da’wah carrier, bestowed upon with mercy with the permission of Allah the Almighty:

Bassam Omar Hasan Mushahara (Abu Mus’ab)

Who returned back to the mercy of Allah Almighty in his hometown (Sheikh Saad) Jabal Al Mukaber – Jerusalem, on Thursday, 6 April 2023, after a struggle with an incurable disease that Allah afflicted him with, so he was steadfast, patient and awaited the reward.

Abu Musab was one of the pious and strong Shabab of the party. He spent many years in the ranks of the party, a diligent and earnest worker. He had his mark that he left as a witness to what he presented in the call, so May Allah reward him on our behalf.

May Allah have mercy on our deceased, widest mercy, and may he dwell in His (swt) spacious gardens. We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. May Allah (swt) reward his family and relatives and inspire them patience and solace. And we only say what pleases Allah, for Allah owns what He gives and He owns what He takes, and everything He has is in measure.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

15 Ramadan 1444 – Thursday, 6th April 2023

No: BN/S 1444 / 14

(Translated)