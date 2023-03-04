Palestine: Obituary of a Dawah Carrier Ahmad Helmi Musa (Abu Abdullah)

(مِّنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُواْ مَا عَاهَدُواْ اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُم مَّن قَضَى نَحْبَهُ وَمِنْهُم مَّن يَنتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُواْ تَبْدِيلاً)

“Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.* Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ˹with their lives˺, others are waiting ˹their turn˺. They have never changed ˹their commitment˺ in the least.” [Al-Ahzab 33:23]

The Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine mourns one of the Hizb’s Shabab, the late dawah carrier, with the permission of Allah Almighty:

Ustaadh Ahmad Helmi Musa (Abu Abdullah)

who passed away to the mercy of Allah Almighty in his town of Qaryut, Nablus, on Saturday, 25/2/2023, after a struggle with the disease that Allah afflicted him with, he was steadfast, patient, and submitting to Allah.

Ustaadh Ahmad Helmy was one of the pious and pure Shabab of the Hizb. He spent a long life in the ranks of the Hizb, persistent and strong, undertaking difficult administrative work. He did not tire nor neglect, and he showed Allah good from himself.

Abu Abdullah is attested for his righteousness, piety, and upright manners, and even after Allah afflicted him with a disease that had recently intensified, he showed Allah nothing but contentment and recognition of His Qadaa, and good refuge and supplication to Him.

May Allah have mercy on our deceased, and dwell him in His spacious Jannah with the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs, and the righteous. Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return. May Allah reward his family and relatives and shower them with patience and solace, and we only say what pleases Allah. Allah has what He gives, and He has what He takes, and He destined everything.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

6 Sha’aban 1444 – Saturday, 4th March 2023

No: BN/S 1444 / 11

(Translated)

Speech by Eng. Baher Salah in the funeral of dawah carrier Ustaadh Ahmad Helmi Musa (Abu Abdullah)