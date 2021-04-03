Palestine: An Obituary of a Da’wah Carrier from the First Generation

مِنَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ رِجَالٌ صَدَقُوا مَا عَاهَدُوا اللَّهَ عَلَيْهِ فَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ قَضَىٰ نَحْبَهُ ]

[وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَنْتَظِرُ وَمَا بَدَّلُوا تَبْدِيلاً

“Among the believers are men true to what they promised Allah. Among them is he who has fulfilled his vow [to the death], and among them is he who awaits [his chance]. And they did not alter [the terms of their commitment] by any alteration” [Al-Ahzaab: 23].

Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine one of its members of the first generation, the Da’wah carrier, the teacher and nurturer:

Hajj Ibrahim Ahmad Ayyad (Abu Osama)

Who passed away today afternoor at an age over 83 years old, which he spent in the pleasure of Allah and working with Hizb ut Tahrir to resume the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood.

Hajj Ibrahim (rahimahullah) met Sheikh Taqiudeen An-Nabhani (rahimahullah), the founder of Hizb ut Tahrir and its first Ameer, and he joined the Da’wah in 1956 when he was in high school. He then studied at the hands of Sheikh Abdul Qadeem Zalloum (rahimahullah), the second Ameer of Hizb ut Tahrir. The deceased remained like a mighty mountain, steadfast and never drifted away from the Da’wah, whereso imprisonment and torture in Syria did not prevent him from carrying the Da’wah during his university studies, it rather increased him in strength and steadfastness, and he remained patient, relentless, insisting on carrying the Da’wah and his eyes yearning to see the establishment of the Khilafah State that was promised by the beloved Messenger (saw), until he passed away while being on this path, after a long life of giving and working for the revival of Muslims, he left this world after leaving a good trace and good offspring who carry the Da’wah after him and complete the path that he started.

May Allah have mercy on Abu Osama, and we ask Allah, the Most Merciful, to show wide mercy towards him, enter him into Jannah, and to reward him on our behalf and on the behalf of the Muslims with the best of reward, verily to Allah do we belong and verily to Allah do we return (Inna lillah wa inna ilayhi raji’oon).

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine

Press Release

17 Sha’aban 1442 , Tuesday, 30th March 2021

No: BN/S 1442 / 13

(Translated)

