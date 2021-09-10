Pakistan’s Rulers Open Our Treasury, Lands and Skies to Rescue Biden’s Battered Dignity

The Bajwa-Imran regime has sided with its American masters instead of Islam, Muslims and Pakistan, by acting as a hired facilitator to rescue the faltering American regional presence. After Biden’s humiliating defeat, the Durand Line border was opened to the retreating crusaders, with visas issued overnight and hotels in Islamabad and Karachi promptly reserved for the reception of American troops, whilst the state treasury was opened wide to provide them with every conceivable comfort. Moreover, Pakistan’s rulers have left our skies wide open to the US Air Force, including air-air refueling aircraft and murderous drones. Thus, Pakistan’s rulers allow US military aircraft to easily reach Kabul, from the US CENTCOM forward headquarters at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, through an air supply line above our very heads, that the US pilots call “the Boulevard.”

This is all whilst Bajwa-Imran regime offered only flimsy camps during harsh weather for Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, whilst it throws advocates of Khilafah (Caliphate) into windowless dungeons to torture them for weeks, such that currently six of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir have been abducted, with their whereabouts still unknown. Yet, Pakistan’s skies are open to US drones to reach Nangarhar and Kabul, blowing innocent children to bits to avenge Biden for his humiliating defeat, in the graveyard of the empires.

O Muslims of Pakistan! Following in the footsteps of its treacherous predecessors, the Musharraf-Aziz, Kayani-Zardari and Raheel-Nawaz regime’s, the Bajwa-Imran regime has reduced Pakistan to an American colony. The Bajwa-Imran regime has surrendered Occupied Kashmir to Modi upon US dictation, appealing to the so-called international community, instead of mobilizing Pakistan’s armed forces on 5 August, 2019, when India forcibly annexed Occupied Kashmir. It is the Bajwa-Imran regime that pressurizes the Taliban to keep within the limited borders of a nation-state, so that they abandon Islam’s vision of the unification of all the Muslim Lands under a single Khilafah. The Bajwa-Imran regime first forced the Taliban to sign the Doha Agreement and now has set conditions for recognizing the Taliban government, which are the same conditions that Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted after a meeting with various countries in Qatar on 13 August. Thus, submitting to US dictation, Pakistan’s rulers aim is to shackle the Taliban to the colonialist world order.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! Enough! The current system and these pro-American rulers have to be removed for they are a source of weakness, loss and shame for Islam, Muslims and Pakistan. Indeed, all the crusading forces together could not even defeat a few thousand poorly armed Mujahideen, so what will happen when you grant your Nussrah for Khilafah in Pakistan, unifying it with Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond! Make the crusaders forget the whispers of their shayateen. Come forth for Hizb ut Tahrir is calling you to the path of guidance, which is the guarantee of success in both Dunya and Aakhira. So respond!

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ]

“O Believers! Respond to Allah (swt), and respond to the Messenger (saw) when he calls you to that which gives you life. Know well that Allah stands between a man and his heart, and it is to Him that all of you shall be mustered.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8:24]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

28 Muharram 1443 – Sunday, 5th September 2021

No: 07 / 1443