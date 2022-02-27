Pakistan’s Rulers Cross another Red Line by Reaching Out to the Occupiers of al-Masjid al-Aqsa through Naval Exercises

The Jewish entity’s navy confirmed on Thursday, 17th February 2022, that it has participated in a US-led exercise with Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other countries that do not have diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

Comment:

At the beginning of February 2022, news reports emerged that Pakistan has sent its naval fleet to participate in an International Maritime Exercise (IMX) organized by the US, beginning on 31 January 2022, in which the Jewish entity is also participating. The Bajwa-Imran regime has so far not dared to confirm or deny this report, or provide further details of this misadventure. However, now the Jewish entity has confirmed that it has participated in these naval exercises along with the navy of Pakistan and some other Muslim countries. Unfortunately, neither the main stream media nor the social media has picked up this story, so it has not been discussed in the political medium as well.

This act of the Bajwa-Imran regime is a great treachery against Allah (swt), His Messenger (saw) and the Islamic Ummah. It is a treachery because Islam has not allowed to abandon Muslim Land and accept its occupation. The land of Palestine is the land of Prophets. It is the land liberated by the Companions (ra) of the Messenger of Allah (saw), a land which is irrigated with the blood of thousands of martyrs. And as the best Ummah brought forwards to humanity, the Islamic Ummah alone has rightful claim. Yet, instead of working to liberate the blessed land of Palestine, the Bajwa-Imran regime is establishing contacts with the Jewish entity in order to recognize and normalize.

This lowly regime has already abandoned Kashmir and its Muslim population when the Hindu state annexed the occupied Kashmir on 5th August 2019. Despite a tremendous pressure from the sincere Muslims in the armed forces and the general public, it has not moved a single brigade. Instead, it has declared those brave men who try to cross Line of control to fight occupying Indian forces as traitors. The rulers of Pakistan are so compassionate to the kuffar that they deny the existence of Chinese atrocities in occupied East Turkestan. Abu Mas’ud reported: The Messenger of Allah (saw),

“إِنَّ مِمَّا أَدْرَكَ النَّاسُ مِنْ كَلَامِ النُّبُوَّةِ إِذَا لَمْ تَسْتَحْيِ فَافْعَلْ مَا شِئْتَ”

“Verily, among the words people obtained from the Prophets are this: If you feel no shame, do as you wish.” (Bukhari). Pakistan’s rulers have no shame in establishing contacts with those who have occupied our blessed land, martyring our brothers and sisters.

The Bajwa-Imran regime flagrantly disobeys Allah’s explicit commands regarding the liberation of occupied Muslim Land. Whosoever from the people of power does not account the regime, seizing and forcing it to desist, is complicit in its grave crimes. Allah (swt) said,

[وَاتَّقُوا فِتْنَةً لَا تُصِيبَنَّ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا مِنْكُمْ خَاصَّةً وَاعْلَمُوْۤا َّنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيْدُ الْعِقَابِ]

“Beware of a trial that will not only affect the wrongdoers among you. And know that Allah is severe in punishment.”

[TMQ Surah Anfal 8:25]

The Muslims of Pakistan, and especially those in its armed forces, must stop the traitors. This can only be done in an effective manner if the sincere in the armed forces give their Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood.

Engineer Shahzad Shaikh