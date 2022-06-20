Pakistan’s Political and Military Leadership are on the Same Page Regarding Submission to the American Tool, FATF

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Friday 17 June termed the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) announcement, as a “great achievement” for Pakistan. The COAS said it was a “monumental effort” that paved way for the country’s “whitelisting”. He further said that the core cell at the General Headquarters (GHQ) steered the national effort of the civil-military team that synergized the implementation of the action plan.

Comment:

Although Pakistan has not been officially removed from FATF’s grey list, it may be taken off, once the watchdog visits Pakistan. Pakistan was placed in the grey list in June 2018 and given 34 points action plan by FATF. Some points from the demand list of FATF included; ensuring international cooperation in investigations and convictions against banned organizations and proscribed persons, prosecution of banned outfits and proscribed persons, demonstration of convictions from court of law of banned outfits and proscribed persons and conversion of Islamic madrassas to schools and health units.

These points clearly demonstrate the target of FATF. It is to eliminate the physical and financial support for Jihad in Occupied Kashmir, as well as to suppress the growing awareness regarding ruling by Islam. The lists provided to Pakistan of banned organizations and persons were mainly those who were involved in Jihad against Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir, but also included Hizb ut Tahrir, which is working to re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate).

Here a question arises. Why is FATF so concerned about these specific organizations and persons? It is clear that FATF is yet another colonialist tool of the US to force other nations to ensure the implementation of its international and regional plans. In our region America’s plan is to strengthen India, so it can implement the US plan to limit the power and influence of both China and Muslims. And above all, it wants to obstruct the restoration of the Khilafah.

The saga of FATF has made it clear that in the current world order of nation states, national sovereignty is just an illusion. Despite having the world’s seventh largest armed forces, equipped with nuclear missile and ballistic missiles, Pakistan has no independent foreign or economic policy. Compliance with FATF is actually treachery against the Muslims of Pakistan, Occupied Kashmir and this region, as well as the obligation of ensuring the global dominance of Islam, through the Khilafah.

This issue has confirmed that both the military and political leadership, including PML-N, PPP and the PTI, are slaves of the US. They all claimed responsibility for Pakistan coming off the grey list, including the army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. It is clear that there is no difference of opinion amongst the political and military leadership, when it comes to complying to the orders of the US. Whatever quarrels we see amongst them are just power politics, where the winner becomes the key servant of the US.

Those who really want to become sovereign and end slavery to the US, must re-establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood in Pakistan. The soon-to-arrive Khilafah will overturn the current world order of nation states, unifying all Muslim lands under one Khilafah, at a time that Allah (swt) chooses. This is the one and only stance to have an honorable life in this world. All other stances ensure the continuation of the US order, drowning us in humiliation and suffering.

[اَفَحَسِبۡتُمۡ اَنَّمَا خَلَقۡنٰكُمۡ عَبَثًا وَّاَنَّكُمۡ اِلَيۡنَا لَا تُرۡجَعُوۡنَ]‏

“Did you think that We had created you in play (without any purpose) and that you would not be brought back to Us?” [Surah Al-Mu’minun 23:115].

Engineer Shahzad Shaikh

Deputy to the Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan