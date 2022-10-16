Pakistan’s Muslims Strongly Reject the Surrender of Kashmir to the Hindu state. Any New Military Leadership Must Declare Jihad for the Liberation of Kashmir, Confirming its Loyalty to Islam and Muslims

Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on 8th October 2022, Saturday, addressed the passing-out parade of 146th Long Course at Pakistan Military Academy. The address was certainly not befitting of the head of an army that is the sixth largest army in the world, considered the ninth most powerful, possessing nuclear and ballistic missiles.

At a time when the Hindu State’s grip on Occupied Kashmir is getting stronger, the brutality of the Hindu State is increasing in the region. Muslims are being massacred in Kashmir and India and their houses are being demolished and mosques are being martyred. All this is being done by the Hindu state on the strength of its military and state power. Yet, General Bajwa is urging the Muslims and the new military leadership to establish peace in the region in any case, at all costs. In other words, General Bajwa is exhorting the Muslims of Pakistan to accept the supremacy of the Hindu state in our region.

General Bajwa ruled Pakistan for over six years, so what did he bring? He brought political and economic instability to the country, as a result of taking extension and trying to prolong his power. He is going to join the list of rulers who have dealt a blow to Islam and the interests of the Muslims. For this reason, his rule will be considered amongst the worst in Pakistan’s history. General Bajwa has this shameful status in the history of Pakistan because during his leadership the Hindu state annexed Kashmir, whilst he flatly refused to raise arms in response. In the history of Pakistan, General Bajwa will be remembered as the General who sold Kashmir.

O Armed Forces of Pakistan! Peace with the Hindu state is not in the interest of Pakistan and Muslims. The purpose of this peace is to provide India with conditions, on American orders, so that it can implement the American policy towards China and Islam, without being worried about Pakistan. Kashmir was our red line, but when India crossed this line, our political and military leadership remained silent. Instead, it helped India to annex Kashmir, by renewing the peace agreement with India on the Line of Control (LoC).

O Armed Forces of Pakistan! Pakistan’s leadership betrayed Kashmir only because of your silence and inaction. Why did you not seize the hands of General Bajwa? How do you accept the policy of rejecting the policy of Jihad on Kashmir? How did you fall for the deception that we can only either save Kashmir or save the economy? Why not save both, by Islam? Today, due to abandoning Jihad, we have lost both Kashmir and our economy, which lies in ruins.

O Armed Forces of Pakistan! You are the successors of Muhammad bin Qasim, who laid the foundation of the rule of Islam in the Indian Subcontinent. You have sworn to protect Muslims. These rulers are not sincere to Pakistan and Kashmir. Their red line is an extension of their power and their positions. It’s enough now! Move and seize these rulers by the scruff of their necks. Grant Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate). Pledge allegiance to the Khalefaah (Caliph), who will lead you in the Jihad for the liberation of Kashmir, who will prepare you for the invasion of India and who will re-establish the rule of Islam, over the entire subcontinent, by your strength.

(وَعَدَ اللّٰهُ الَّذِيۡنَ اٰمَنُوۡا مِنۡكُمۡ وَ عَمِلُوا الصّٰلِحٰتِ لَـيَسۡتَخۡلِفَـنَّهُمۡ فِىۡ الۡاَرۡضِ كَمَا اسۡتَخۡلَفَ الَّذِيۡنَ مِنۡ قَبۡلِهِمۡ ص وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمۡ دِيۡنَهُمُ الَّذِىۡ ارۡتَضٰى لَهُمۡ وَلَـيُبَدِّلَــنَّهُمۡ مِّنۡۢ بَعۡدِ خَوۡفِهِمۡ اَمۡنًا‌)

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do righteous deeds that He will surely bestow power on them in the land even as He bestowed power on those that preceded them, and that He will firmly establish their religion which He has been pleased to choose for them, and He will replace with security the state of fear that they are in.” [Al-Nur 24:55]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

15 Rabi’ I 1444 – 11 October 2022

No: 11 / 1444