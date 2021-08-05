Pakistan Will Be Enslaved by Oil Prices Set by the Colonialist Powers, Until It is Liberated by the Khilafah from its Nation State Prison

The Price fixing of global oil prices is not based on economic principles or market demand, but only to secure the interests of the colonialist powers.

When the United States and Europe needed cheap oil to keep the wheels of their industries turning, it was sold continuously for less than 25 dollars a barrel; cheaper than French mineral water!

Then, when the United States needed higher prices in the global market to cover the costs of exploration and market feasibility for US shale oil and gas reserves, the United States slashed oil production through OPEC, which pushed up the prices of oil.

For how long will we be slaves to Western dictated oil prices?

It’s time to establish the Khilafah in Pakistan, that will rapidly expand to unify Central Asia, Middle East, and other energy-rich lands, establishing firm control over energy production.

Thursday, 26 Dhul-Hijjah 1442 AH – 05 August 2021 CE

#Time4Khilafah