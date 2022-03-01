Pakistan: Public Speeches in Different Cities marking the tragic anniversary of the Khilafah’s demise

Members of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Pakistan organized public speeches in different cities in Pakistan reminding Muslims of the tragic anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah at the hands of the colonial infidel West led by Britain and France with the help of the traitors among the Arabs and Turks. The fall of the Khilafah the Ummah has lost on many levels such as economic, political, cultural and social… We ask Allah (swt) to hasten the establishment of the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood.

Friday, 17 Rajab 1443 AH – 18 February 2022 CE

