Pakistan Headlines – 17 Jan 2020

Democracy Produces Visionless Rulers Who are Against the Interests of Ummah

Capitalism is Responsible for the Increasing Suicide Rates

On 16 January 2020, Dawn published a news report stating that the federal government has refused to entertain the request of Punjab to allow timely import of dengue insecticides from India to avert dengue outbreak in the largest province of the country. The Director General Health Services had sent a request to the ministry of commerce, through the Punjab government, for the import of dengue insecticides, since Pakistan does not have a single World Health Organization (WHO) approved firm that makes these sprays.

Democracy in Pakistan has only produced incompetent and senseless rulers, who promptly act to fulfill the orders of their colonial masters, but when it comes to the security and wellbeing of their own citizens, we find them deaf and blind despite public hue and cry. In 2019, dengue cases and deaths reached record high. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSR&C) of Pakistan has recorded 52,485 dengue cases till December 2019, including 91 deceased. Both, federal and provincial governments are facing severe public criticism, as to why this epidemic erupted again, when it was curtailed in previous years. It has been highlighted now that there is no company in Pakistan that makes dengue insecticides, and its imports from India are banned since 9th August 2019. Our rulers are so cruel and unconcerned about their citizens that they did not take any step to start its manufacturing in Pakistan. Instead, they relied on timely supply of these insecticides from India, an open enemy. Although Pakistan placed a ban on imports from India after her decision to annex Occupied Kashmir, the government had ample time to arrange its delivery from other sources. The government remained inactive despite several reminders from officials, demonstrating its traditional lethargic and sluggish attitude. Pakistan, a nuclear power, can produce an anti-mosquito drug if the rulers had paid timely attention and showed will to address this problem.

In Democracy, rulers do not consider themselves answerable to Allah (swt) for their caring of the people. During the time of the Khilafah, from Madinah to Instanbul, whenever people faced problems, Khulafa’a took immediate steps to address them, as they knew their responsibility, as per the saying of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ that, «أَلَا كُلُّكُمْ رَاعٍ وَكُلُّكُمْ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ فَالْإِمَامُ الَّذِي عَلَى النَّاسِ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ» “Surely! Every one of you is a guardian and is responsible for his charges: The Imam (Khaleefa) of the people is a guardian and is responsible for his subjects” (Bukhari/Muslim). To maintain its independent position, Khilafah follows the policy of self-reliance and does not depend upon foreign nations for critical resources.

On 10 January 2020, Mir Hassan, a driver of a donkey cart, committed suicide by burning himself, after he could not fulfill the demand for warm clothes from his children. On the same day a woman named Haryali Kolhi, age 28, mother of five children committed suicide because of continuous domestic disputes over hardship. Even well-educated and rich people are committing suicide because of mental and personal problems. On 14th January 2020, Rana Hadi, a civil engineer from Karachi, killed his wife and then committed suicide, because of family issues. On the same day, the principle of the police training school Rawat, Abrar Hussain, committed suicide in his office by shooting himself. In his suicide note he clearly mentioned that he was fed-up of domestic disputes. We are reading similar incidents being published in local newspapers on daily basis. This is an alarming trend, and the core reason behind this increasing problem in society is the liberal secular way of life that has been imposed upon us through Democracy. Democracy is fracturing the family unit resulting in ever increasing incidents of suicide and divorce. The rate of failed marriages is increasing, while thousands of divorce cases are pending in courts. This is the sad state of our societal problems, whilst Prime Minister Imran Khan is lecturing the people that, “eternal peace is found only in the grave.”

In an Islamic society, married life is a life of peace and tranquility. Allah (swt) said, وَمِنۡ اٰيٰتِهٖۤ اَنۡ خَلَقَ لَكُمۡ مِّنۡ اَنۡفُسِكُمۡ اَزۡوَاجًا لِّتَسۡكُنُوۡۤا اِلَيۡهَا وَجَعَلَ بَيۡنَكُمۡ مَّوَدَّةً وَّرَحۡمَةً ؕ اِنَّ فِىۡ ذٰلِكَ لَاٰيٰتٍ لِّقَوۡمٍ يَّتَفَكَّرُوۡنَ‏ “And of His Signs is that He has created mates for you from your own kind that you may find peace in them and He has set between you love and mercy. Surely there are Signs in this for those who reflect.” (Al-Rum, 30:21). Similarly, we take guidance from the life of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ, who was very kind to his wives and children. Whenever he ﷺ came back after Salatul Esha, he used to have good conversation with his family. His behavior towards the family was not that of an authoritative ruler, rather he had a compassionate relationship with them. Muslim narrated from Jabir that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said, «فَأَمَّا حَقُّكُمْ عَلَى نِسَائِكُمْ، فَلَا يُوطِئْنَ فُرُشَكُمْ مَنْ تَكْرَهُونَ، وَلَا يَأْذَنَّ فِي بُيُوتِكُمْ لِمَنْ تَكْرَهُونَ، أَلَا وَحَقُّهُنَّ عَلَيْكُمْ، أَنْ تُحْسِنُوا إِلَيْهِنَّ فِي كِسْوَتِهِنَّ وَطَعَامِهِنَّ» “As for your rights over your women, then they must not allow anyone whom you dislike to treat on your bedding (furniture), nor to admit anyone in your home that you dislike. And their rights over you are that you treat them well in clothing them and feeding them.”

Capitalism declares that material value is above all other values, while the same system has generated extreme concentration of wealth that has deprived majority. In the first year of Bajwa-Imran rule, one million people have lost their jobs and almost four million have plunged below poverty level. As if this was not enough, the liberal Western philosophy is polluting the minds of men and women with slogans such as “live as you wish” or “my body, my choice.” Since our society is built upon Islamic traditions and emotions, our situation is not as chaotic as Western societies which face a huge crisis in family values. The liberal West has brought societies to the same position of Jahiliyyah that existed before the advent of Islam. The Islamic Ummah must fulfill the obligation of establishing Khilafah, so a peaceful society is established where economic and familial needs of the people are fulfilled and protected.