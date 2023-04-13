Our Army Must Act Now to Liberate Al-Aqsa, the Future Capital of the Khilafah State (Caliphate)

Once again, the usurper Zionist police forces have stormed into the Al-Aqsa Masjid and desecrated its sanctity in the month of Ramadan. On early Wednesday, those criminals armed with batons, tear gas grenades and smoke bombs, burst into the compound of the first Qibla of the Muslims. In the last Ramadan also, they have arrested 300 Muslims and wounded at least 170 during their raid at the Al-Aqsa compound.

Our hearts bled to see the acts of the cursed Jews trampling the prayer mats of the blessed mosque with their boots, assaulting and humiliating our chaste sisters, arresting the brave youngsters, and not even sparing the elderly women from beatings. They even prevented medics from reaching Al-Aqsa. Our hearts burn to see our brothers and sisters in Palestine shed their blood with tears to defend the honor of Al-Aqsa while the puppet rulers of the powerful Muslim countries near and surrounding the blessed land are paying lip-service only. American agent Erdogan, leader of one of the most powerful armies in the world, addressed the attack yet again with his usual hollow denunciation: “Trampling on the Al-Aqsa mosque is red line for Turkey” while being busy restoring full diplomatic ties with the illegal occupier ‘Israel’.

We saw how our youths are detained and beaten with their face down on the ground inside the mosque, but the useless Arab League said it would act ‘politically and diplomatically to expose what Israel has been doing’! As for the puppet Muslim rulers, they shackled the Ummah from jihad for the sake of Allah. Rather, they conspired, normalized, and denounced the heroism of the people of Palestine. These lowly rulers have become exhausted playing this condemnation game for the last 75 years since 1948. You have already witnessed, how deceitfully Hasina government has been normalizing relations with the illegal Jewish entity step by step! Instead of mobilizing the army to liberate Al-Aqsa, Hasina humiliated our army by sending them to join military drill with the Zionist army. Thus, relying on the deceit and treachery of the rulers of the Muslim lands, the illegal Jewish entity now wants to ensure that the Muslims in Palestine get tired of overwhelming humiliation and abandon the cause to liberate their land.

O Sincere Officers in Bangladesh Military! Remember the call of Allah (swt),

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انْفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُمْ بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ]

“O you who have believed, what is [the matter] with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allah, you adhere heavily to the earth? Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except a [very] little” [At-Tawba: 38].

You cannot let the Muslims in Palestine be defeated. Liberating Al-Aqsa, the Masra and Mi’raj of our Prophet, is the cause of all Muslims linked to their Aqeedah, and not just the people of Palestine. This responsibility primarily falls upon the capable Muslim armies surrounding the blessed land of Palestine. With their deafening silence, now the powerful military of Pakistan and courageous Muslim armies of Bangladesh must unite to liberate the second house of Allah (Azza wa Jal) built on earth, the place of birth of many prophets, the blessed land where hundreds of Messengers of Allah are buried.

O Officers! This blessed Ummah have endured many such calamity before. But every disaster brought out the best military general in us. We faced crusade massacre in Jerusalem. Muslim world back then was fragmented, weak and in disarray due to internal conflicts and some treacherous rulers; same as today’s Muslim world and its rulers who want to serve the Kuffar. But out of that despair, we saw the rise of your true predecessor Salahuddin Ayubi who united Syria, Egypt and then Iraq under the Khilafah and then liberated Jerusalem from the abomination of the Crusaders.

O Courageous Officers, where are today’s Salahuddin amongst you who would also remove today’s agent rulers on the way to liberate Al-Aqsa! You know the true and only solution to military occupation in Palestine is a military response from the promised Khilafah (Caliphate). Unless you liberate yourselves from the shackle of the criminal agent rulers of the West and side with the Ummah by reestablishing the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, you can never fulfill your legal obligation (Fard) and restore the dignity and honor to the Muslims in Palestine. So, do not delay and rush towards giving your allegiance and material support (Nusrah) to the rightful and capable party Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah state in Bangladesh. It will reunite with Pakistan and other surrounding lands on the way to liberate Jerusalem to make it the capital of the second Khilafah Rashidah bi iznillah. Allah (swt) says,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allāh, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” [Surah Muhammad: 7].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

18 Ramadan 1444 – Sunday 9th April 2023

No: 21 / 1444