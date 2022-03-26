Organization of Islamic Cooperation; An Organization that is Neither Cooperative nor Islamic!

The 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in Islamabad on March 23, 2022 where 46 foreign ministers had attended – the meeting lasted for 2 days. One of the main topics of the meeting was the cause of Afghanistan. Besides, the organization held a special meeting concerning Afghanistan in Islamabad in December 2021.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed concerns regarding the situation in Afghanistan, shedding crocodile tears; however, it has not yet been able to do anything for Masjid-ul-Aqsa and the land of Palestine, which has been the main philosophy of its creation. However, since its establishment in 1969 until now, the Jewish state has further expanded the occupied territories of Palestine. Kashmir went under the occupation of Hindu state. Afghanistan and Iraq were occupied, tens of thousands were brutally killed in Yemen, Syria and Libya, and millions of Uighur Muslims were tortured in Chinese concentration camps; whereas, OIC, despite being the second largest organization in the world after the United Nations whose members are great nuclear power and developed states, has not solved any problem of the Islamic world but has only kept delivering meaningless meetings, unproductive statements and superficial solutions.

In fact, the OIC members are those who speak of the liberation of Islamic lands, but their so-called governments and rulers are the apparent remnants of colonialism. For instance, some Arab states have normalized their relations with the Jewish state with few others still in query. Turkey, once the cradle of the Ottoman Caliphate, not only blatantly supports the occupation of Islamic lands and repression of Muslims but also warmly welcomes the head of the Jewish state on its territory. Pakistan, which in the current round hosts the OIC, has traded off Kashmir in favor of Indian government – just as it had traded off the Islamic Emirate with the US during the first term and kept supporting the occupation of Afghanistan.

The OIC has always played major roles under the framework of great powers. This time, the US intends to convey its message to the Islamic Emirate through OIC’s members which is to pursue the ‘carrot and stick’ policy. The state members of this organization are endeavoring to make the Islamic Emirate reduced from establishing a pure Islamic system so that Western secular values shall be promoted widely. As in the previous OIC meeting, Pakistani foreign minister said that Pakistan urges the Taliban to listen to the international community’s concerns regarding the human rights of Afghan citizens.

It is necessary for the Muslim people of Afghanistan and the leaders of the Islamic Emirate to recognize the real face of OIC as such organizations have nothing to do with the fateful matter of the Ummah because they are merely aimed at furthering the division among Ummah by creating gigantic obstacles toward implementation of Islam. No good [Khair] should be expected from such organizations because their political will does not go beyond the interests of their Lords, let alone solving the problem of Afghanistan. It is vitally imperative that such failed agendas must be rejected and efforts should be made instead to liberate the Ummah (who have been taken as hostages by colonial states, traitorous rulers, nation-states and affiliated organizations) by implementing Islam domestically as well as striving to unite Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia altogether.

[وَمِنَ النَّاسِ مَن يُعْجِبُكَ قَوْلُهُ فِي الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا وَيُشْهِدُ اللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا فِي قَلْبِهِ وَهُوَ أَلَدُّ الْخِصَامِ]

“There is the type of man whose speech about this world’s life May dazzle thee, and he calls Allah to witness about what is in his heart; yet is he the most contentious of enemies.” [Al-Baqara: 204]