Open Letter from the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine to the Ma’an News Satellite Network

To the General Manager of the esteemed Ma’an Network

To the Editor of the esteemed Ma’an Network

To the Director of the esteemed Ma’am Satellite Channel

To the Chairman of the Ma’am Network

After Greetings,

Sadly, it has come to our attention that recently Ma’an Network played a prominent role in promoting and working with those who corrupt women in Palestine by attacking Islam and the culture of the Ummah and promoting the Western civilisation, the civilisation of degeneration, corruption and criminality, by embracing the trumpets of the West from institutions and personalities that sold their religion and their people for US dollars and European euros.

Unfortunately, we are beginning to see how Ma’an satellite has become a platform for those corrupt trumpets who did not hesitate on your screen to attack Islam and the hadiths of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and describing the advocates and adherents of it as reactionary, obscurantist, backward, attacking the Ummah and its 1400-year history, and the reference to the dawn of Islam as the beginning of the setback! It is a direct insult to the Muslim people of Palestine and to the Muslim Ummah throughout the world, it is similar to the insults of Charlie Hebdo and his mockery of Islam, as it appeared on your screen who attacked and belittled the hadith of the Messenger of Allah ﷺ where he said as narrated by Al-Bukhari and Al-Nisaee: «لَنْ يُفْلِحَ قَوْمٌ وَلَّوْا أَمْرَهُمْ امْرَأَةً» “A people who make a woman their ruler will never be successful” and his hadith ﷺ that was narrated by Abu Hurairah (ra): «اسْتَوْصُوا بِالنِّسَاءِ، فَإِنَّ الْمَرْأَةَ خُلِقَتْ مِنْ ضِلَعٍ، وَإِنَّ أَعْوَجَ شَيْءٍ فِي الضِّلَعِ أَعْلَاهُ، إِنْ ذَهَبْتَ تُقِيمُهُ كَسَرْتَهُ، وَإِنْ تَرَكْتَهُ لَمْ يَزَلْ أَعْوَجَ، اسْتَوْصُوا بِالنِّسَاءِ خَيْراً» “And I advise you to take care of the women, for they are created from a rib and the most crooked portion of the rib is its upper part; if you try to straighten it, it will break, and if you leave it, it will remain crooked, so I urge you to take care of the women” and his hadith ﷺ which was narrated by Abu Saeed Al-Khudri where he said: “Once Allah’s Messenger ﷺ went out to the Musalla (to offer the prayer) of `Id-al-Adha or Al-Fitr prayer. Then he passed by the women and said, «يَا مَعْشَرَ النِّسَاءِ تَصَدَّقْنَ فَإِنِّى أُرِيتُكُنَّ أَكْثَرَ أَهْلِ النَّارِ»، قُلْنَ: وَمَا نُقْصَانُ دِينِنَا وَعَقْلِنَا يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ؟ قَالَ: «أَلَيْسَ شَهَادَةُ المَرْأَةِ مِثْلَ نِصْفِ شَهَادَةِ الرَّجُلِ» قُلْنَ: بَلَى، قَالَ: «فَذَلِكِ مِنْ نُقْصَانِ عَقْلِهَا، أَلَيْسَ إِذَا حَاضَتْ لَمْ تُصَلِّ وَلَمْ تَصُمْ» قُلْنَ: بَلَى، قَالَ: «فَذَلِكِ مِنْ نُقْصَانِ دِينِهَا» “O women! Give alms, as I have seen that the majority of the dwellers of Hell-fire were you (women).” They asked, “Why is it so, O Allah’s Messenger ﷺ?” He replied, “You curse frequently and are ungrateful to your husbands. I have not seen anyone more deficient in intelligence and religion than you. A cautious sensible man could be led astray by some of you.” The women asked, “O Allah’s Messenger ﷺ! What is deficient in our intelligence and religion?” He said, “Is not the evidence of two women equal to the witness of one man?” They replied in the affirmative. He said, “This is the deficiency in her intelligence. Isn’t it true that a woman can neither pray nor fast during her menses?” The women replied in the affirmative. He said, “This is the deficiency in her religion.” And they have reached to the extent of trespassing their limit on Allah’s words in the Quran: فَلَمَّا رَأَى قَمِيصَهُ قُدَّ مِن دُبُرٍ قَالَ إِنَّهُ مِن كَيْدِكُنَّ إِنَّ كَيْدَكُنَّ عَظِيمٌ “So when he (her husband) saw his [(Yusuf’s (Joseph)] shirt torn at the back; (her husband) said: “Surely, it is a plot of you women! Certainly mighty is your plot !” [Surah Yusuf: 28]. الرِّجَالُ قَوَّامُونَ عَلَى النِّسَاء بِمَا فَضَّلَ اللّهُ بَعْضَهُمْ عَلَى بَعْضٍ وَبِمَا أَنفَقُواْ مِنْ أَمْوَالِهِمْ فَالصَّالِحَاتُ قَانِتَاتٌ حَافِظَاتٌ لِّلْغَيْبِ بِمَا حَفِظَ اللّهُ وَاللاَّتِي تَخَافُونَ نُشُوزَهُنَّ فَعِظُوهُنَّ وَاهْجُرُوهُنَّ فِي الْمَضَاجِعِ وَاضْرِبُوهُنَّ فَإِنْ أَطَعْنَكُمْ فَلاَ تَبْغُواْ عَلَيْهِنَّ سَبِيلاً إِنَّ اللّهَ كَانَ عَلِيّاً كَبِيراً “Men are the protectors and maintainers of women, because Allah has made one of them to excel the other, and because they spend (to support them) from their means. Therefore the righteous women are devoutly obedient (to Allah and to their husbands), and guard in the husband’s absence what Allah orders them to guard (e.g. their chastity, their husband’s property, etc.). As to those women on whose part you see ill-conduct, admonish them (first), (next), refuse to share their beds, (and last) beat them (lightly , if it is useful), but if they return to obedience, seek not against them means (of annoyance). Surely, Allah is Ever Most High, Most Great.” [Surah An-Nisa: 34], and describing those brought up with such concepts that he is from the dark and reactionary forces.

Mocking these legal texts and intending not to stand on their proper meanings, accurate legal indications and their appropriateness is a crime of contempt for Islam, with the full pillars of your network bearing its burden with those who cause mischief.

Beyond the mockery of these mischievous individuals of the texts of Islam and its rules across your network and your satellite, these hired personalities who have embraced them are not ashamed of glorifying the culture of the West from democracy and secularism and calling for the tradition of the Western civilisation and walking behind Western institutions and their sinful outputs such as CEDAW and Western freedoms. These hired trumpets and feminist organisations funded by the enemies of Islam, their goals have become clear to every sincere and honest individual, as they work to destroy the family by all means; It aims to strike the rules of Islam that instill chastity and purity in our women. It aims to make women accessible by breaking the restrictions and barriers that prevent men from enjoying women. These trumpets aim to make women an attractive tool for advertising and promoting goods and services, a tool for pleasure, and for this they work to remove all restrictions that prevent this. In their view, a woman is not an honour that must be preserved, and she is not an honour that must be protected. In their view, a woman must be freed of all moral and religious restrictions, freed from everything that prevents criminal men from reaching her, and in their view the father is not permitted to obligate his daughter to wear the jilbab that Allah the Almighty imposed on Muslim women, a girl can have relationships according to what she loves, and marry whoever she wants and when she wants regardless of her family’s approval or rejection, regardless of religion and the righteous character, there is no guardianship for the father over his children, and no guardianship of the man over his house, and above this these institutions and associations see homosexuality as a legitimate right, so is this what Ma’an Agency seeks towards!!!

O Brothers and Sisters:

And while your channel hosts those personalities who attack Islam and scorn legitimate texts and target the culture of Islam by slandering and lying against the religion of Allah and distorting the rules of Islam, as stated by the Orientalists and haters of Islam, you did not host in return – even in terms of media professionalism – whoever presents Islam and the rulings of the social system in Islam as it is and shows the greatness of Islamic legislation that raised the status of the woman and preserved her and protected her position, and even her humanity, and you did not provide an opportunity for the sincere and aware individual of Islam to refute the fabrications of the West and its horns and show the secular and democratic bonds and their rottenness, as if you have become a tool to distort Islam and the absence of its advocates and campaign!

Here we wonder – with all sorrow – has the Ma’an network and its satellite become a platform for attacking Islam and Muslim women, promoting infidelity, women of the West, civilisation, nudity, perversion, and degradation?!

Has money become an acceptable price for you to sell the honours and attack Islam?

Indeed the great Islam, the religion that the criminal rulers refuse to rule by and implement, and who are fighting it on behalf of colonialism culturally and politically, is the only one who gave justice to women and elevated their status, and even put them in a position envied by the women of this world and even the West envies her for it, which pours its anger and all its efforts and money in order to undermine its rulings and the resulting chastity and dignity of women and societies in Muslim countries.

It is better for you to be a platform for the opponents of Islam and its civilisation and of chastity and dignity, not a platform for the malicious, the criminals and the merchants of honours! It is more important for you to have a share in the revival of the Ummah and its return to its religion and the source of its pride and dignity, rather than being agents of the colonists and tools of the corrupt!

The consequence of working against Islam and the loyalty of the oppressors and the colonists is disastrous and dark, and the continuation of your cooperation with those criminals aiming to corrupt the Muslim woman and spreading a culture of decadence and a corrupt West attracts Allah’s wrath and indignation, for Allah has promised those who contribute to the spread of obscenity with painful torment, Allah (swt) says: إِنَّ الَّذِينَ يُحِبُّونَ أَن تَشِيعَ الْفَاحِشَةُ فِي الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ وَاللَّهُ يَعْلَمُ وَأَنتُمْ لَا تَعْلَمُونَ. “Verily, those who like that (the crime of) illegal sexual intercourse should be propagated among those who believe, they will have a painful torment in this world and in the Hereafter. And Allah knows and you know not.” [Surah An-Nur: 19]

The Islamic Ummah and the people of the Blessed Land of Palestine will never forget those who plotted against them and their religion and their honours, and they will discard them like a date’s seed even after a while. Fear Allah in yourselves, return to your senses, and repent to Allah for your past deeds, and ask him for forgiveness and guidance, and hasten to give an apology to the people of Palestine for hosting these malicious individuals and caring for these corrupt programs before it is too late.

Wassalam Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine

Wednesday, 03rd Dhul Qi’dah 1441

24/06/2020 CE

No: BN/S 1441 / 11