Only the Khilafah upon the Method of the Prophethood will End the Infighting and Insecurity in Darfur and Elsewhere

Tribal wars, acts of violence, looting, burning and killing have recently erupted in large areas of Darfur, amid great security and tribal tension, which has become a feature of the region. These are cases that occur in broad daylight, in front of people’s eyes.

Yesterday, the North Darfur Security Committee revealed the details of the bloody events that took place in the localities of Al-Kuma and Umm Kadada on the road linking the cities of El Fasher and Al Nahud, announcing that eight people were killed in the events from the two localities. The death toll from tribal fighting in Fora Baranga, south of El Geneina, has risen; the capital of West Darfur, to 26 dead, according to what was stated by the executive director of the locality. (Darfur 24).

All of this and other things happen, and the government does not move until after killing and burning are rampant, as it always talks about taking “all necessary measures and procedures,” as it says, in order to impose the prestige of the state and the rule of law, which is just talk that has no effect in reality in Darfur or anywhere else. One of the areas of Sudan that is witnessing such insecurity.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, hold the government fully responsible for everything that happens in Darfur in terms of security, chaos and tribal fighting, and we affirm the following:

First: Despite the signing of the so-called the Juba Peace Agreement between the government and the armed movements in October 2020, the situation is still witnessing security turmoil, especially in the states of West and South Darfur.

Second: The presence of more than 90 armed movements in Sudan, approximately 80 of them in the Darfur region alone, confirms the fragility of the security situation, and that what is called peace is not peace, but rather a temptation for everyone, especially in Darfur, to take up arms through which access to power and wealth is achieved.

Third: Making the ruling positions of governors and others quota for the movements that bear arms, shed forbidden blood, and violate sanctities is the main reason for what is happening in Darfur, as it created grudges between the components of society in Darfur.

Fourth: The situation in Darfur and elsewhere will remain as it is, or even worse, in light of the self-interested view of the authority, and in light of the government, parties, the political milieu, and the military falling into the arms of the Kafir colonialists; they are the ones who do not honour the bonds of kinship or treaties with the believers, but rather they are the ones who encourage and fuel this chaos in order to invest it in its interest.

The path to the solution is one and there is no second path, which is the declaration of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) upon the method of the Prophethood; which will restore matters to normality by resuming the Islamic way of life, so that the ruling will be a responsibility and not a spoil, and the rights will be as Allah Almighty said and as the Prophet (saw) stated, so all manifestations of killing, burning and looting will end, by applying the hudud on the outlaws, and the Khilafah is the one that will cut off the hand of the colonial Kafir interfering in our land.

O people of Darfur, in fact all people of Sudan, work with Hizb ut Tahrir; the pioneer who does not lie to his people in order to restore it to a Khilafah Rashidah upon the method of the Prophethood, so there is security and stability in this world, and gardens of bliss in the Hereafter, and the pleasure of Allah is greater.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [TMQ Al-Anfal:24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

22 Ramadan 1444 – Thursday, 13th April 2022

No: HTS 1444 / 39

(Translated)