Only the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood Will Stop the Series of Tribal Fighting

The series of tribal fighting still rages, moving from one region to another in Sudan. Its latest chapters happened yesterday, Friday, in the Blue Nile region, where reports from the state speak of more than fifteen deaths and dozens injured, in violent incidents in the areas of Quneis and Qaisan, the city of Al-Rusairis and others.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan, and in the face of these recurring events, highlight the following:

First: When Islam disappeared and its state was destroyed, people returned to the rulings of the Jahiliyyah, fighting on the basis of the tribe, just as it happened in the days of the early Jahiliyyah. The Prophet (saw) forbade tribal fighting and emphasized that when he (saw) said:

«مَنْ قَاتَلَ تَحْتَ رَايَةٍ عِمِّيَّةٍ يَدْعُو إِلَى عَصَبِيَّةٍ أَوْ يَغْضَبُ لِعَصَبِيَّةٍ فَقِتْلَتُهُ جَاهِلِيَّةٌ»

“Whoever fights under a banner of folly, supporting tribalism, or getting angry for the sake of tribalism, he dies in a state of ignorance.”

Second: Islam has sanctified the blood of a Muslim. Allah (swt) says:

(وَمَا كَانَ لِمُؤْمِنٍ أَنْ يَقْتُلَ مُؤْمِناً إِلَّا خَطَأً وَمَنْ قَتَلَ مُؤْمِناً خَطَأً فَتَحْرِيرُ رَقَبَةٍ مُؤْمِنَةٍ وَدِيَةٌ مُسَلَّمَةٌ إِلَى أَهْلِهِ إِلَّا أَنْ يَصَّدَّقُوا فَإِنْ كَانَ مِنْ قَوْمٍ عَدُوٍّ لَكُمْ وَهُوَ مُؤْمِنٌ فَتَحْرِيرُ رَقَبَةٍ مُؤْمِنَةٍ وَإِنْ كَانَ مِنْ قَوْمٍ بَيْنَكُمْ وَبَيْنَهُمْ مِيثَاقٌ فَدِيَةٌ مُسَلَّمَةٌ إِلَى أَهْلِهِ وَتَحْرِيرُ رَقَبَةٍ مُؤْمِنَةٍ فَمَنْ لَمْ يَجِدْ فَصِيَامُ شَهْرَيْنِ مُتَتَابِعَيْنِ تَوْبَةً مِنَ اللَّهِ وَكَانَ اللَّهُ عَلِيماً حَكِيماً * وَمَنْ يَقْتُلْ مُؤْمِناً مُتَعَمِّداً فَجَزَاؤُهُ جَهَنَّمُ خَالِداً فِيهَا وَغَضِبَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَلَعَنَهُ وَأَعَدَّ لَهُ عَذَاباً عَظِيماً)

“And never is it for a believer to kill a believer except by mistake. And whoever kills a believer by mistake – then the freeing of a believing slave and a compensation payment presented to the deceased’s family [is required] unless they give [up their right as] charity. But if the deceased was from a people at war with you and he was a believer – then [only] the freeing of a believing slave; and if he was from a people with whom you have a treaty – then a compensation payment presented to his family and the freeing of a believing slave. And whoever does not find [one or cannot afford to buy one] – then [instead], a fast for two months consecutively, [seeking] acceptance of repentance from Allah. And Allah is ever Knowing and Wise * But whoever kills a believer intentionally – his recompense is Hell, wherein he will abide eternally, and Allah has become angry with him and has cursed him and has prepared for him a great punishment” [An-Nisa: 92-93].

The Prophet (saw) said:

«لَزَوَالُ الدُّنْيَا أَهْوَنُ عِنْدَ اللَّهِ مِنْ قَتْلِ مُسْلِمٍ».

“The extinction of the whole world is less significant before Allah than killing a Muslim man.”

Third: We say to our brothers who are fighting in the areas of the Blue Nile, to fear Allah in yourselves and remember that you are Muslims, and this fighting of yours is a fight of falsehood, the killer in it and the killed are in Hellfire, Allah forbid. The Prophet (saw) said:

«إِذَا الْتَقَى الْمُسْلِمَانِ بِسَيْفَيْهِمَا فَالْقَاتِلُ وَالْمَقْتُولُ فِي النَّارِ»

“If two Muslims meet (and fight) with their swords and one of them kills the other, the killer and the slain will both be in Hell.’”

Fourth: We hold the government responsible for this blood that is being shed, because security is the responsibility of the ruler, in his capacity of the guardian of people’s affairs, according to the Hadith of the Prophet (saw):

«كُلُّكُمْ راعٍ، وكُلُّكُمْ مسْئُولٌ عن رعيَّتِهِ، فالإمامُ الَّذي على النَّاسِ راعٍ وهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنهُمْ،…»

“Surely! Everyone of you is a guardian and is responsible for his charges: The Imam (ruler) of the people is a guardian and is responsible for his subjects…”

In conclusion: We say that only the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood will stop the series of tribal fighting, the absent obligation of Islam, in whose absence the people returned to committing the deeds of the kuffar as the beloved (saw) said:

«لَا تَرْجِعُوا بَعْدِي كُفَّاراً يَضْرِبُ بَعْضُكُمْ رِقَابَ بَعْضٍ»

“Do not revert to disbelief after me by striking (cutting) the necks of one another.”

O People of Sudan, abandon the rules of the modern Jahiliyah (pre-Islamic era) and work hard to establish the great edifice of Islam; the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, you will win in both worlds.

O men of the armed forces, support Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the Khilafah and uproot the influence of the colonial kuffar, and to create fraternity among people as it was in the days when the Muslims had a Khilafah. Do not be supporters of falsehood, or else you will lose in this world and in the Hereafter. Rather, be Allah’s supporters so that you may be remembered in shining records (of history) in this world and be with Allah (swt) among the winners.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ)

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah intervenes between a man and his heart and that to Him you will be gathered” [Al-Anfal: 24].

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

17 Dhu al-Hijjah 1443 – Saturday, 16th July 2022

No: HTS 1443 / 44

(Translated)