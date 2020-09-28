Only the Islamic Justice System Can Make Us Feel Safe and Secure

Lahore: The Punjab Police have witnessed a sharp increase in rape incidents across the province during the month of September. (Source: The news)

According to a report issued by the Punjab Police Department, 2523 cases of rape were registered in the province. The report said that 132 cases of gang-rape were registered during the current year. The recent incident of the Motorway gang rape has once again shaken the nation. This is not the first incident of such brutality and considering the situation of law and order, it will not be the last. From victim-blaming to bashing of men, all types of comments came to light. Civil society held protests that highlighted rape as a gender-based crime and emotions of hatred towards men were expressed without realizing that such crimes speak of lawlessness. Criminals have heard of many cases where the culprit has gotten away with the crime and this leads them to commit the same crime. Also most of the criminals have a track record of the same kind of crime committed again and again; not being caught or punished makes them more confident.

Abundance of crime in a society not only shows moral decline but also absence of punishment. Even if the culprit is arrested, the process of justice is so lengthy and undignified for the victim that the victim may better choose not to report the case. So along with these reported cases there are a number of cases which are never reported. Although the Hadood Ordinance promulgated by President Zia ul Haq promises Islamic punishments, the courts do not convict or sentence, instead they let the accused rot in prison even if he is innocent. So under the current justice system we have criminals walking freely and committing crimes again and again and innocent people locked up in prison waiting for their trial to take place.

The solution of this and other problems that the Ummah is facing is complete implementation of Islam. Dealing with crime by implementing Islamic hudood will certainly bring the level of crime down as punishments will take place with public knowledge and in public setting according to Ahkam Shariah. This will certainly set an example and people will know that committing a crime will have a serious consequence like losing life or losing a limb. The role of police will be to protect people and making sure that people feel safe everywhere. The Islamic justice system will consist of God-fearing judges who will be there because of their knowledge and ability. Execution of punishments is an obligation on those who have authority and their representatives. In the case where there is no Islamic state that rules by the Hukm (legislation) of Allah, it is an obligation on all Muslims to work sincerely and diligently to establish the authority that rules by Islam.

فَاحْكُم بَيْنَهُم بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ وَلَا تَتَّبِعْ أَهْوَاءَهُمْ عَمَّا جَاءَكَ مِنَ الْحَقِّ

“So judge between them by what Allah has revealed and do not follow their inclinations away from what has come to you of the truth.” [Al-Maida: 48]

Ikhlaq Jehan