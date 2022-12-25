Only Khilafah Will End the Energy Crisis in Uzbekistan!

On December 14, 2022, Radio Liberty published an article about the statements of Imam Rahmatulloh Sayfutdinov: “In the first decade of December, Uzbekistan was gripped by an energy crisis. Hour-long blackouts and long lines at gas stations were observed throughout the country. In a moment of public tension, the chief imam of Tashkent, Rakhmatullo Sayfutdinov, gave a speech urging the population to be grateful and patient. He emphasized that “our ancestors lived without electricity and gas,” and urged Muslims not to “shame the country before the whole world” by raising this issue in social networks. The clergyman warned that “panic, unrest and protests will not solve the problem”.

This speech by the chief imam of the Uzbek capital outraged community activists. “Again, calls for gratitude, patience, and a campaign to lead people astray from the true path to conform to their pattern are in full swing. This must be stopped immediately. In order to stop it, we need to express discontent and write,” writes journalist Umid Soriev in his Facebook post. According to the journalist, the imam “encourages ordinary people to slavery and obedience”.

Comment:

This is not the first year that people have suffered in winter from a lack of heat and light. Despite the large reserves of natural gas and sufficient electricity production, the lack of gas and power outages has become a pattern in Uzbekistan.

Hospitals and maternity hospitals are not heated, and children die from the cold before they are born. Families die in fires, from carbon monoxide asphyxiation due to improper handling of heating appliances. Plants are shut down because the gas supply is cut off.

Where do these troubles come from? Imam Rahmatullo said that these troubles are from Allah. Yes, they are! But not because Allah wanted it. It is because Allah (swt) has warned us that if we do not follow Allah’s prohibitions and commands, we will end up in this position. Because those in power commit crimes and do not rule by Allah’s Laws, and the people do not demand accountability, they leave these crimes unpunished, closing their eyes and allowing the forbidden to be committed. Allah Almighty said:

(ظَهَرَ ٱلْفَسَادُ فِى ٱلْبَرِّ وَٱلْبَحْرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ أَيْدِى ٱلنَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعْضَ ٱلَّذِى عَمِلُوا۟ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ)

“Corruption has spread on land and sea as a result of what people’s hands have done, so that Allah may cause them to taste the consequences of some of their deeds and perhaps they might return to the Right Path” [TMQ 30:41]

Huzayfah (ra) relates that the Prophet (sallallallahu ‘alayhi wa sallam) swore and said:

« لتأمرنَّ بالمعروف، ولتنهون عن المنكر، أو ليوشكن الله أن يبعث عليكم عذابًا من عنده، ثم تدعونه فلا يستجيب لكم»

“Command people to do good and prevent them from doing what is forbidden, otherwise Allah will bring down His punishment on you, and then even if you pray to Allah, He will not answer you”. [Imam Tirmithi transmitted].

Those in power sell off the country’s natural riches, limiting the consumption of their people without fear of being told off or punished. Whereas Allah decreed that the natural riches of the country should be primarily distributed among its citizens. It is narrated from Ibn Abbas that the Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«الْمُسْلِمُونَ شُرَكَاءُ فِي ثَلَاثَةٍ: فِي الْمَاءِ وَالْكَلَإِ وَالنَّارِ» “Muslims are co-owners in three things: water, pasture, and fire”.

The same hadith was transmitted by Anas with the addition

«وَثَمَنُهُ حَرَامٌ»

“…and their sale is forbidden.” [Imam Abu Dawud].

Bloggers and the public are right to express their discontent. But first, they need to deeply examine reality and find the true cause of these problems. Then they need to channel their discontent into the right solution.

It is useless to criticize the imam who was put in charge by this criminal government. Our imams today are servants of those in power. What they are told to do, they will say. They voice the decisions of their masters and do not care about the awakening of Islam and Muslims. And the source of these problems is a system of government that is not based on the laws of Allah. Those in power have separated religion from life, and have taken the place of lawmakers themselves. President Mirziyoyev, his masters and his criminal entourage have seized power in the country and are committing lawlessness without fear of the wrath of Allah.

What are we doing!? Muslims!? We are those on whom Allah has entrusted the sacred duty of bringing Islam to life and spreading the message of Allah throughout the world! In Islam the decision belongs to Allah. Therefore, the right solution will only be a radical change of the current flawed reality. We must overthrow the system of Taghut and establish the system sent down by Allah!

Muslims! This work is being done by Hizb ut Tahrir. Join in the work to revive the Islamic way of life in the Khilafah Rashidah (righteous Caliphate) State based on the method of the Prophethood. And may Allah help us!

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir