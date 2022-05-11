One IMF economic hitman is replaced by the next, Dr. Murtaza Syed!

Faces change but slavery to the IMF remains.

The IMF supervised interest debt trap has meant that Pakistan’s debt has risen from 10 trillion Rupees in 2011 to 40 trillion in 2022.

Over half of Pakistan’s tax revenues are now spent on interest payments.

The IMF will keep Pakistan as a cash cow for those who invest in Third World debt.

The Khilafah alone will end economic slavery.

It will abolish interest and interest payments from the moment of its arrival.

Change the system not faces alone.

#RejectDemocracyEstablishKhilafah

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan

