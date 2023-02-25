On the Anniversary of the Destruction of the Khilafah, Yemen and All Muslim Countries are in Tragedies. Let This Anniversary Be a Catalyst for Action to Establish It

On this day, the twenty-eighth day of the month of Rajab al-Khair in the year 1342 AH, corresponding to the third of March in the year 1924 CE, the greatest crime against Muslims took place, when the kafir West, led by Britain, managed to destroy the Islamic state. The occupying British armies did not go out to the Bosphorus Strait and Istanbul, the capital, except after being reassured of the success of its agent, Mustafa Kamal, by abolishing the Khilafah (Caliphate), establishing the secular republic on its ruins, and expelling the caliph from the country. There is no doubt that this grave event is considered a dangerous turning point in the life of the Islamic Ummah, as the Muslims before it lived in the shade of the abode of Islam. Whoever did not live in the shade of the Islamic State could move to it to live as one of its citizens, enjoy the Islamic life, and be relieved from the obligation on his neck to pledge allegiance to a Khalifah, in compliance with His saying (saw):

«وَمَنْ مَاتَ وَلَيْسَ فِي عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً»

“And whoever dies without having a pledge of allegiance on his neck, dies the death of Jahiliya (the days of ignorance).”

However, after the destruction of the state and the abolishment of the Khilafah, no Muslim was able to abide by the obligation to live in the abode of Islam. Therefore, this sad occasion was worthy of contemplation due to its danger to the future of the Islamic Ummah. Accordingly, the memory of the destruction of the Khilafah was different and distinct and not like all memories. It is not only a painful memory, but rather it is a driver for the necessity of working to restore it in order to implement Allah’s law on people, and that is in the context of “whatever leads to a duty is itself a duty”. Nor it is a celebratory memory like other usual memories, but rather the revival of the meanings of this memory – even if it is not common among the majority of Muslims – and its propagation raises in Muslims the motivation for correct political action, and the motives for the immediate political unity of the Islamic Ummah. With the return of the Khilafah, the Deen is preserved and protected, and through it Islam is safeguarded, and sanctities and all occupied Muslim lands are liberated, the attackers are silenced, Hudood (punishments) are established, sanctities will not be violated, honors are preserved, so lineages are preserved from mixing, and frontiers are fortified from attack.

Since the destruction of the Khilafah one hundred and two Hijri years ago, the Muslims have not tasted the taste of victory, glory, and dignity even for once. They have never won a battle, and they have never won a war. Their wars after the Khilafah era did not result in anything but defeats, setbacks, and calamities. As for their peace, which they call for and promote, it was nothing but actual surrender to the foreigner, and it only resulted in disappointment, mirages and illusions. Therefore, it was necessary for every Muslim, regardless of his affiliation, and to whatever party his loyalty was, for this memory to stop him to reconsider his calculations, to think carefully and then participate with what he possesses of strength in order to make the restoration of the Khilafah state his first concern, to remove the sin from his neck of the absence of this great obligation, and to join the workers with a share of this great bounty, which, Allah willing, will pervade humanity with its radiance and light. The idea of the Khilafah (Caliphate) that Hizb ut Tahrir is working to establish has become a public demand necessitated by the Islamic awakening and the political Islamic tide that has prevailed and spread in the Islamic countries in recent times, that the West fears its return, validating the glad tidings of the Messenger of Allah (saw):

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةً عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ»

“Then there will be a caliphate on the method of the Prophethood.”

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

28 Rajab 1444 – Sunday, 19th February 2023

(Translated)