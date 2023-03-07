On the Anniversary of the Destruction of the Khilafah Palestine Will be Liberated by the Khilafah, So mobilize The Ummah and Its Armies to Establish it

Every day, the Jewish entity escalates its injustice, immorality, and oppression. Shedding pure blood morning and evening, storming Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis, and restricting movement in it even in front of the owners of the false “Hashemite custodianship”. Its planes invade the defiant Gaza Strip. Netanyahu government is calling for the annexation of what is left of the land. All of this is committed without restraint. This is because the traitorous Palestinian Authority is still clinging to the mirage of the alleged peace, and to the American two-state solution project, and it is still loyal to the enemies of Allah and His Messenger.

As for the puppet collaborating regimes, they shackled the Ummah from jihad for the sake of Allah. Rather, they conspired, normalized, and denounced the heroism of the people of Palestine.

O Our People in the Blessed Land of Palestine: You are the descendants of the conquerors and liberators, you are the descendants of Umar, Salah ud-Din, al-Dhahir Baybars and Sultan Abdul-Hamid, so be worthy of trust and preserve the Blessed Land from being lost, renounce the treacherous agreements signed by the Liberation Organization and the traitorous regimes to Allah and His Messenger, and trample on international projects, including the American two-state solution project that offers most of Palestine to the occupiers. know that with your guard (ribat), steadfastness, and cohesion with your Ummah and your innocence of the traitors to Allah and His Messenger, you will be the torch that moves the Muslim armies to uproot the Jewish entity and purify the Masra (site of Isra) of the Messenger of Allah (saw) from the clutches of the occupiers.

O Mujahideen in the Blessed Land of Palestine:

This is an advice we give to you, so open your hearts and minds to it, beware of the dependence on the traitors and their mediators, they are Jewish partners in their aggression and crimes. Allah (swt) says:

[وَلَا تَرْكَنُوا إِلَى الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا فَتَمَسَّكُمُ النَّارُ وَمَا لَكُمْ مِنْ دُونِ اللَّهِ مِنْ أَوْلِيَاءَ ثُمَّ لَا تُنْصَرُونَ]

“And do not incline toward those who do wrong, lest you be touched by the Fire, and you would not have other than Allāh any protectors; then you would not be helped” [Hud: 113].

And know that individual heroism alone is not enough to stop the crimes of the Jewish entity, as the crimes of the occupation do not end except with its demise, and this requires constant mobilization of the Ummah’s energies, especially the armies, to support the honoured people of Palestine with their Deen.

The issue of Palestine is the issue of the Ummah, and this good must be translated into your speeches, so address the Ummah and its armies to respond to the call of Allah (swt):

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ ‌انْفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُمْ بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ]

“O you who have believed, what is [the matter] with you that, when you are told to go forth in the cause of Allāh, you adhere heavily to the earth?1 Are you satisfied with the life of this world rather than the Hereafter? But what is the enjoyment of worldly life compared to the Hereafter except a [very] little” [At-Tawba: 38].

So it moves, motivated by Taqwa (piety) and responsibility, to take the decision of war and jihad in the way of Allah (swt) to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings.

O Muslims: The Blessed Land will remain a thorn in the side of the Jews, America, the colonizers and the normalizers as a whole, and no colonizer or traitor will settle in it.

[وَلَقَدْ كَتَبْنَا ‌فِي ‌الزَّبُورِ مِنْ بَعْدِ الذِّكْرِ أَنَّ الْأَرْضَ يَرِثُهَا عِبَادِيَ الصَّالِحُونَ]

“And We have already written in the book [of Psalms]1 after the [previous] mention2 that the land [of Paradise] is inherited by My righteous servants” [Al-Anbiya: 105]

And know that Palestine was lost the day that the Khilafah (Caliphate) was destroyed, which we are living the memory of its destruction these days. So, O Muslims, we call you to the serious work for it, to establish the second Khilafah Rashida (rightly- guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and to support the workers for it. It is by Allah, the glory and the way to save humanity, so respond to the call of Allah (swt):

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا كُونُوا أَنْصَارَ اللَّهِ]

“O you who have believed, be supporters of Allāh” [As-Saf: 14]

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللَّهَ ‌يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allāh, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” [Muhammad: 7].